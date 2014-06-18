Northport Village hires Mastic Beach village administrator

Northport Village officials have hired a new village administrator.

The board unanimously voted at its meeting Tuesday to hire Timothy Brojer, the Mastic Beach village administrator.

“During our interview with him, whatever topic we brought up, he was familiar with,” Northport Mayor George Doll said. “He’s going to be an asset to the village.”

Brojer, 38, is to begin work in Northport on July 7 with an annual salary of $105,000.

Brojer’s salary is based on working 35 hours per week plus attendance at board of trustees and planning board meetings, according to village documents. He will pay 20 percent of his health care costs.

Brojer lives in Mastic Beach, officials said. He is replacing Gene Guido, who left the Northport post in March to work in Huntington as a building inspector. Guido was paid $85,000.

Guido is working a few hours each week for the village and will help Brojer transition into his new job, officials said.

The village also has a part-time village administrator, Fred Mosher, who is paid $25 per hour, officials said.

Brojer couldn’t be reached for comment.