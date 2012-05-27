O'Reilly walk-off homer leads Shoreham-WR
Walk-off home runs aren't exactly an everyday occurrence in baseball.
Shoreham-Wading River's Mike O'Reilly seems to have it down to a science.
O'Reilly's two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning was the difference Saturday as No. 1 Shoreham-Wading River edged fifth-seeded Sayville, 2-1, in a Suffolk Class A losers' bracket baseball final.
It was the second consecutive walk-off two-run home run for O'Reilly, who hit one in Shoreham-Wading River's last win against Rocky Point in the bottom of the eighth inning May 18.
"He's a real quiet kid, really determined," Shoreham-Wading River coach Sal Mignano said. "In my 36 years, I've never experienced a walk-off, let alone two consecutive walk-offs."
Shoreham-Wading River (17-4) was put into the position to win by Mike DeVito, who was locked in a pitchers' duel with Sayville's Matthew Seeba.
DeVito gave up a run and five hits in a complete game to pick up his sixth win of the season.
Seeba was just as sharp as he gave up four hits and one run in 8 2/3 innings.
Ryan Aloise came on for Seeba in the bottom of the ninth inning.
"The kids are ecstatic," Mignano said. "DeVito was amazing for us."
Shoreham-Wading River will play at No. 2 Bayport-Blue Point in a potential two-game championship series beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Since Shoreham-Wading River already has a loss in the double-elimination playoff, it must win Tuesday to force a second game against Bayport-Blue Point on Wednesday.
Shoreham-Wading River fell to BBP, Point, 4-2, in a winners' bracket game on May 23.