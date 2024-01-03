Equinor, bp ending Empire Wind 2 contract, but say project could be rebid

Equinor and bp on Wednesday said they were terminating an agreement with New York State for an offshore wind farm off the coast of Long Beach called Empire Wind 2, but stressed the project could be revived in an upcoming state wind-energy bidding process.

The decision, which follows rival Orsted's canceling of two New Jersey projects late last year, comes as European wind-energy developers work to increase the financial viability of offshore wind farms amid high interest rates and material costs.

Equinor spokesman David Schoetz stressed the company will make a determination in coming weeks whether to rebid the Empire Wind 2 project in the upcoming state solicitation for offshore wind power. Equinor and bp would have had to terminate the already awarded state contract for Empire Wind 2 in order to bid in that solicitation.

The 1,260-megawatt Empire Wind 2 project was slated to deliver most of its power to Long Island. The decision won't impact plans for Empire Wind 1, which is slated to deliver power to New York City with a connection in Brooklyn. Both turbine arrays would be visible from Long Beach, starting around 14 miles from shore.

Empire Wind 2 had garnered more opposition, particularly in Long Beach because its cable would snake through the city along a highly trafficked roadway to a substation.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schoetz noted the company has until Jan. 25 to make a final determination "if we are going to rebid.”

"What's important for us now is to draw the distinction that we are not canceling this project,” he said of Equinor. "We want to reposition it to be a stronger project for future solicitations.”