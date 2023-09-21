New York AG issues cease-and-desist letter to group accused of intimidating voters

ALBANY — The office of Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday issued a cease-and-desist letter to a group that voters accused of going door-to-door to “confront voters,” falsely claiming to be election workers and falsely accusing voters of felony election fraud.

The letter to Newburgh-based NY Citizens Audit Civil Fund ordered it to end any “voter deception and intimidation” or face state and federal charges. The letter was sent by the state attorney general’s office Voting Rights Section chief, Lindsay McKenzie.

“These allegations, if true, constitute unlawful voter deception,” McKenzie wrote. She said her office “will use every tool at its disposal to protect New York voters.”

The group didn’t initially respond to a request for comment. A November 2022 news article by New York Now said the group’s founder, Marly Hornik, is an election denier who says Republican President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

On Sept. 1, the state Board of Elections issued a statewide warning that people were reported to be impersonating election officials in several counties, including Suffolk. Voters said the fake officials were going door to door accusing voters of committing a crime because of discrepancies in their voter registrations. At least six other states reported similar contacts.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

McKenzie said the attorney general’s office has no evidence that the voters statewide who reported the visits had in fact committed any violation of election law. The letter states voters’ reaction to the visits “ranged from outrage to worry that their voting activity somehow violated the law.”

James gave the group five business days to report back to her about the cease-and-desist letter. James also orders it to report by Oct. 2 about any “third parties” working with the group and detail its training of representatives.

The organization’s website states as its mission: “New York Citizens Audit is dedicated to restoring and maintaining the essential, founding American principle of sovereignty through honest, provable elections in New York and across the nation. We are educating officials and the public about our findings and election law and presenting a Resolution for an end-to-end audit of our 2022 general election. Through this work, our thousands of citizen volunteers from Montauk to Buffalo are inspiring hope, and the renewal of the people as defenders and nurturers of the seeds of liberty that we inherited.”

The website seeks donations of $10 to more than $100, asking, “Please consider supporting our legal, resolution and public relations efforts. “