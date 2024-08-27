Targeting 'period poverty,' NYS to provide free menstrual products at public colleges

ALBANY — New York’s public colleges and universities will be required to provide free menstrual products in restrooms in all school buildings under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday.

The law, effective immediately, aims to reduce “period poverty,” or the inability to afford menstrual products, which experts say can impact students’ mental health and academic success.

“Menstrual products are a fundamental health necessity, and no one should be held back in school, work, or life because they can’t afford or access them,” said State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston), the bill’s Senate sponsor. “This legislation is a huge step forward in our fight to end period poverty, reduce financial stress and stigma often surrounding menstruation, and bring us closer to true equity and dignity for people who menstruate.”

The state currently requires all schools serving students in grades 6 to 12 to have free menstrual products available in restrooms.

The new law extends that requirement to the 64-campus State University System and 25-campus City University System.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The SUNY system, which supports the legislation, has estimated the law will cost between $2 million and $4 million annually to implement.

Increases in state funding to both systems over the last two years should help, Hinchey said. State lawmakers will continue to have conversations with the university systems to ensure they have what they need to implement the law, she said.

Some Long Island schools already are making free menstrual products available, paid for by student government groups, student fees and in some cases covered by the school.

At Stony Brook University, they’re available in several centrally located women's and gender-neutral bathrooms, in baskets around campus and can be ordered online for pickup.

Farmingdale State College provides products in its student center restrooms and at the campus health and wellness center.

SUNY Old Westbury offers them at its health center and food pantry.

“Expanding this service to other campus facilities makes great sense, and doing so will allow us to ensure students who might be facing financial challenges aren't forced to choose between these products and other equally important necessities while they pursue their studies,” said Randall Edouard, SUNY Old Westbury vice president for student affairs.

New York is one of only a few states — including California, Connecticut and Illinois, as well as Washington, D.C. — that have required public colleges and universities to make free menstrual products available, said Lacey Gero, director of government relations at the Alliance for Period Supplies, a national nonprofit network focused on expanding access to menstrual supplies.

“Period poverty doesn't end when someone graduates high school,” Gero said. In fact, the problem could be exacerbated for students in college or universities because they’re often living on their own with greater expenses such as loans, she said.

And the cost of tampons and pads continues to rise, increasing the problem, Hinchey said.

A national study published in BMC Women's Health in 2021 found that 1 in 10 female college students experiences period poverty each month, with a disproportionate impact on students of color and first-generation college students.

Without access to menstrual products, students may end up staying home from class or using unsanitary items such as socks or toilet paper, which can be a health risk, Gero said.

Stony Brook University's undergraduate student government stocks dispensers in four bathrooms in heavily trafficked areas on campus, said Kerri Mahoney, director of the university’s Center for Prevention and Outreach. The center stocks baskets across campus, which include kits with pads and tampons that are available 24-7, she said. And free supplies are also available through the university's LGBTQ Center.

Last school year, the center gave out more 4,500 individual kits — a total of about 9,000 pads and 9,000 tampons — as well as about 1,300 bulk kits, each with 10 pads and 10 tampons, she said.