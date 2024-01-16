Hochul's budget includes cutting aid for some NYS school districts

ALBANY — With a sharp decline in federal aid, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $233 billion state budget Tuesday that would reduce aid to some school districts and keep overall spending flat. At less than 1% growth, it's a reversal of the generous, pandemic-driven increases over the last several years.

The Democrat proposed a 2.7% increase in aid to school districts statewide, which is notably smaller than the 7.7% annual increases schools have received over the last four years.

The belt-tightening will include a rare reduction in aid to some individual districts — including some on Long Island — as the governor proposes ending a “hold harmless” policy that meant school districts could always count on receiving as much state aid as the previous year.

It also gives room for the Senate and Assembly to fight for more school aid when budget negotiations begin. Boosting school aid is customarily a key objective for all 213 state legislators, who happen to be up for election this fall.

Specific aid totals for individual districts weren't immediately available.

Among other highlights from Hochul's proposal:

Overall spending would grow 0.5%. The federal-funded portion of the budget would decrease $4.7 billion (5%), but would be offset by a slightly larger increase in the state-funded portion.

No new taxes, including no early renewal of the “millionaires' tax” on high earners as some progressive lawmakers want.

$2.4 billion earmarked to help cope with the influx of migrants, including aid to communities to help with housing, social services and resettlement. This is a slight bump from last year's $1.9 billion outlay.

$1.5 billion in casino fees will be dedicated to helping fund downstate mass transit. This is predicated on three downstate casino licenses being awarded this year, which is expected. The state also will throw in aid to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to tamp down a proposed fare increase from 5.5% to 4%.

The state will end the current fiscal year with a $2.2 billion surplus. Hochul wants to use $1.7 billion to close a looming out-year spending gap and direct $500 million for the state's reserve fund. This would keep reserves at $20 billion — an amount fiscal watchdogs have applauded — to help offset economic downturns.

Hochul’s budget proposal will be negotiated with the Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly, which traditionally results in increases in spending over the proposals by governors. A budget is due by April 1.

Hochul Budget Director Blake Washington said that after three years of record spending, Hochul is proposing ending the “hold harmless” clause that has been part of state school aid for years.

Washington told Newsday Monday night that after increasing state school aid by $7 billion over the last three years, with an additional $13 billion increase in federal aid during the same period, it’s time for the state to provide a more sustainable level of funding. The change is needed to make sure that high-needs schools get the funding they need, he said.

The Hochul administration made the decision based on the amount of reserves and surpluses that many moderate- and lower-needs school districts have. All school districts have reached their maximum reserves except the “big five” of New York City, Yonkers, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo city schools, Washington said.

Washington declined to identify, until Tuesday afternoon, the districts that won’t see an increase.

“I’m sure that Long Island schools will be on the list,” he said.

Washington said the aid figures will be based on the state’s “foundation aid formula,” which includes factors such as enrollment and the local community’s wealth. As a formula, results normally would rise and fall, but the “hold harmless” practice prevented any school district from receiving less aid than in the prior year,

“We’re trying to moderate our spending to match the cash on hand,” Washington told Newsday. “We want to spend the money wisely.”

“The more and more districts that end up on the hold-harmless list, you have less to pay for districts that have high needs or increases in enrollment,” Washington said. “We’re trying to raise a dialogue of what is necessary from the state, what is necessary from the district.”

Patrick Orecki of the independent Citizens Budget Commission of New York, said: “It makes a lot of sense for the state to begin the process of at least stopping some increases to wealthy that do not have rising need. All school aid should be targeted to districts that have need, so this appears to be a very prudent step, which will also generate savings to close overall budget gaps.”