Migrant influx puts political pressure on Hochul as some want her to do more

ALBANY — So far, Gov. Kathy Hochul has been out of the political spotlight as migrants increasingly arrive in New York, as most of the pressure has fallen on New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

That's smart politics, some observers say, who believe the governor is wisely providing state help while not taking political control of the issue.

Others say Hochul has been constantly a “step behind” on this and needs to craft a statewide solution for a dilemma that isn’t going away soon.

As New York and other states grapple with housing and employment generated by the influx, the political questions and ramifications are taking shape ahead of next year’s elections.

Other Democratic-led states — such as California, Illinois and Massachusetts — are dealing with similar issues with no more apparent success than New York. Some of the influx, but not most of it, is tied to governors from Republican-led states, such as Texas and Florida, shipping migrants to Democratic states. Some Democrats have said they are dealing with a humanitarian issue because Republicans have made it a political issue.

The influx of migrants to New York has put pressure on Hochul’s relationship with Adams and coincided with her dip in public opinion polls.

A new Siena College poll released Tuesday showed Adams and Hochul receiving low marks on handling the issue. It also showed voters split on Hochul’s overall job approval rating: 46% approve, 46% disapprove — which is down notably from January when 56% gave her a thumbs-up and 36% a thumbs down.

That comes as some have been calling for Hochul to be more front and center on migrants.

“It just seems like she’s a step behind,” said Lisa Parshall, political scientist at Daemen University in Amherst.

Parshall credited Hochul with earmarking more than $1 billion in the state budget to help the city manage the influx. But there doesn’t seem to be “enough proactive building of support” to find shelters and housing in the city and elsewhere, she said.

Hochul, like other governors, has pushed the federal government for more help. But some critics say the governor needs to do more to help the mayor.

“The problem for the governor is she is not stepping up. This is a New York state problem, not a New York City problem. And she can do things that will make a difference,” said Susan Del Percio, a Republican strategist.

Hochul could build support for a statewide solution, help determine what other communities have the will and capacity to take in the city’s overflow and use a governor’s fiscal powers to strongly suggest cooperation, Del Percio said.

Not everyone sees it that way.

“She’s managing it fine, politically,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic consultant. “Why should she let Adams get out of the problem? She is taking the appropriate position, politically and as governor.”

He continued: “Let New York City take care of its own problem. The rest of the state does not want the problem. This allows her to be protective of the state outside of the city and not undo her allies.”

“There are those who would argue she should take a stronger leadership role from a human services perspective. But that’s not what works politically right now,” Sheinkopf said.

Hochul and Adams have made a point of touting their alliance since each took office — Hochul ascended from lieutenant governor when Andrew M. Cuomo resigned in August 2021 and Adams won the city election that November.

It has stood in contrast with virtually every governor-mayor relationship in recent New York history, as they have tried to work together on policies involving bail laws, homelessness and other issues.

But the migrant issue has created new tensions: The mayor and governor exchanged biting letters over it last week.

The city asked the state to cover two-thirds of the cost of a sheltering program and develop a statewide settlement plan.

The Hochul administration fired back in a 12-page letter, accusing the Adams administration of being slow to act and share information with the state, not spending earlier state aid and failing to accept some offers of state-paid assistance.

Some legislative sources have said Hochul is correct, but emphasized that all levels of New York government are doing their best with a situation thrust upon them.

Generally, Republicans have taken a simple close-the-border stance while Democrats have a “more nuanced argument about integrating people in our society,” said Grant Reeher, a Syracuse University political scientist.

That’s more difficult to convey and, Reeher said, explains why a governor might not wade in any deeper than necessary.

“She’s not the executive of the city where this is Ground Zero,” Reeher said. “Given that’s not right in the location where this is the deepest issue, it doesn’t make sense for a … (Democrat) to be heavily involved in it.”