Gov. Hochul's budget to detail how she would make NYS more affordable

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday will release her state budget proposal to the State Legislature that will explain how she intends to pay for her proposed middle-class tax breaks as part of her pledge to make New York "more affordable."

One week ago Hochul unveiled her legislative proposals for the 2025 session. They include a $1 billion middle-class tax cut and $3 billion in tax rebate checks worth up to $500 per family, free community college tuition for high-demand jobs such as nursing and technology, a larger child tax credit, and free meals for all public school students.

Hochul said her proposals would save a typical family nearly $5,000 this year.

The state budget Hochul will present is expected to total more than $235 billion. The presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m.

She also called for measures to combat climate change, including taking steps that could lead to the first expansion of nuclear power in New York state in decades. She further called for more uniformed police on city subway platforms, including officers on night trains, after some high-profile, violent attacks in December.

The most contentious element of spending — public school aid — may be even more so this time.

Hochul is considering updating the nearly two-decade-old method of allocating school aid, which may set up a major political battle with legislators regularly seeking to maximize aid to schools in their legislative districts.

The complex state funding formula, known as Foundation Aid, was enacted in the 2007-08 school year. It is the single largest source of financial support for public schools in the state, sending billions of dollars to Nassau and Suffolk counties alone.

"It’s a good start," Senate Majority Andrea Stewart-Cousins said of Hochul’s proposals. "We are rowing in the same direction. So many of the things the governor has mentioned, we have been supportive of long before," the Yonkers Democrat told public radio last week.

The legislature traditionally adds to spending in the governor’s proposal and Stewart-Cousins said "we might want to go further."

A budget deal with the Democratic leaders of the legislature is due by April 1.

The cost of state spending remains a concern of independent financial analysts.

"Governor Hochul rightly focused on affordability," said Andrew S. Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission. "While proposals like an expanded child tax credit and middle-class tax cuts can improve New Yorkers’ lives, the state cannot afford them in the long run unless it restrains spending elsewhere."