The New York state Senate meets in the Senate Chamber on the opening day of the legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Jan. 8, 2020. Democrats in the New York Legislature on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, rejected a congressional map drawn by the state's bipartisan redistricting commission, setting the stage for the party to craft lines that help Democrats in battleground House races that could determine control of Congress. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File) Credit: AP/Hans Pennink