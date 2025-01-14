Gov. Hochul to propose resiliency measures to protect against severe storms

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday will propose new measures to make areas like Long Island more resilient against severe storms amped up by global warming and to help New Yorkers recover faster with grants and tax breaks, Newsday has learned.

The proposal is part of Hochul’s State of the State address Tuesday in Albany. Details of how much Hochul proposes to spend for the effort likely won’t be released until she presents her state budget proposal to the State Legislature on Jan. 21.

"Over the past year, New Yorkers have been hit hard by nearly every weather emergency — record rainfall, heat waves, snowstorms, and several coastal storms," Hochul said. "We are taking action to protect our state from the effects of climate change and help cover the cost that our businesses, homeowners and communities face to become more resilient in the face of these increasing emergencies."

Provisions of the proposal include: