Gov. Hochul to propose resiliency measures to protect against severe storms
ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday will propose new measures to make areas like Long Island more resilient against severe storms amped up by global warming and to help New Yorkers recover faster with grants and tax breaks, Newsday has learned.
The proposal is part of Hochul’s State of the State address Tuesday in Albany. Details of how much Hochul proposes to spend for the effort likely won’t be released until she presents her state budget proposal to the State Legislature on Jan. 21.
"Over the past year, New Yorkers have been hit hard by nearly every weather emergency — record rainfall, heat waves, snowstorms, and several coastal storms," Hochul said. "We are taking action to protect our state from the effects of climate change and help cover the cost that our businesses, homeowners and communities face to become more resilient in the face of these increasing emergencies."
Provisions of the proposal include:
- A new grant program to help create "nature-based solutions" to protect coastlines from extreme storms and surges in sea level. Hochul also proposes more funding to address flood risks to create more resilient waterfronts.
- Expanding and strengthening programs that New Yorkers can tap to help pay for repairs as well as long-term measures to protect against future storms. Hochul proposes to increase funding as well as expand it to help pay for shatterproof glass, storm shutters and other measures.
- Expanding the Jobs Retention Tax Credit to include smaller businesses with as few as 10 employees. Hochul also would end the restriction of the tax credit to specific industries.
- Continuing a $60 million grant program from 2024 to help communities deal with stormwater management from severe storms. The grants would prioritize projects at "significant risk," such as making pavement less porous and strengthening stormwater retention systems.
