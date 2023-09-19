Poll: New Yorkers cite high costs, crime as among state's biggest problems

ALBANY — New York voters agree across party lines that the biggest problems facing the state are the cost of living, crime, the influx of migrants and the need for affordable housing, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Siena College Research Institute poll found 83% of voters felt the cost of living in New York is a major problem and only 12% considered it a minor problem. The sentiment was shared equally by Democrats and Republicans, who often diverge greatly in political polls.

Next on the list of top major problems were crime, by 73% of voters, the need for affordable housing, 77%, and the recent wave of migrants to the state, 62%, according to the poll.

“In assessing the severity of problems facing New York, there is, surprisingly, considerable agreement among Democrats, Republicans and independents,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

“A huge majority of Republicans, a large majority of independents and a plurality of Democrats all say the quality of life in New York is getting worse … ," Greenberg said. "Only 4% of independents, 5% of Republicans and 22% of Democrats say things in New York are getting better.”

Despite respondents' agreement on the cost of living issue, voters in heavily Democratic New York State favored many mainline Democratic positions, the poll showed:

By a margin of 68% to 22%, voters said would prefer a presidential candidate who would increase taxes for those making more than $400,000 a year.

By 60% to 31%, respondents favored a candidate who would outlaw assault weapons nationwide.

By a margin of 57% to 35%, voters favored a presidential candidate who would protect federal abortion rights.

Among officeholders, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul saw her job-approval rating rise for the first time since January, with 48% approving of her performance to 41% who don’t.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s favorability rating hit 50%, compared with 46% in a Siena survey a month ago.

In a potential rematch with former Republican President Donald Trump, Biden wins 52% to 31%, compared with a 47% to 34% split in another Siena poll in August.

Among New York Republicans, 77% said Trump should run again even in the face of criminal charges against him in federal and state cases stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

But 71% of Democrats and 57% of voters not enrolled in a major party said Trump shouldn’t run, according to the poll.

Overall, 46% of voters said the House of Representatives should open an impeachment proceeding against Biden over his family’s business dealings, while 40% said the House shouldn’t.

Seventy-two percent of Republicans and 47% of nonaligned voters favor impeachment, the poll said, while 60% of Democrats oppose impeachment. However, 35% of Democrats said the House should begin impeachment proceedings against Biden.

The White House calls the action in the midst of the presidential campaign “extreme politics at its worst,” and said Biden has done nothing wrong.

The poll questioned 804 New York registered voters from Sept. 10 through Wednesday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.