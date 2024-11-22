NYS to ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats, rabbits starting Dec. 15

ALBANY — New York State will ban retail pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits starting on Dec. 15 in an effort to stop abusive breeders and the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline.

The law, known as the "Puppy Mill Pipeline Act," takes aim at large-scale breeding operations known as "puppy mills," where animals are often mistreated and suffer serious health issues, according to state lawmakers. Puppy mills often misrepresent the health of the animals they breed and send sick pets to retail stores where they’re purchased by families who end up paying for veterinary care, critics say.

Under the law, pet stores will be able to charge rent to humane societies and rescue organizations for space to showcase animals for adoption.

It will still be legal for pets to be adopted through human societies, animal rescues and licensed breeders.

The office of State Attorney General Letitia James, which will be enforcing the law, is in the process of notifying businesses of the change and warning that stores could face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

"Bringing a new pet into a family should be a time of excitement and joy, but often animals from ‘puppy mills’ suffer from serious medical issues and leave families heartbroken over their sick pet and with a heavy bill to pay," James said Friday in a news release. "This pet sale ban will help put an end to the dangerous puppy mill to pet store pipeline that endangers pets and costs New Yorkers thousands of dollars in veterinary care."

Earlier this year James’ office announced a $300,000 settlement with the owner of two Long Island pet stores that allegedly sold nearly 200 customers critically ill puppies, many of which died shortly after they were brought home. The illnesses and congenital defects in the animals were found to be consistent with puppies that are purchased from puppy mills, according to James’ office.

Critics, including business groups, have opposed the law, which was passed in 2022, saying it would restrain trade and harm reputable businesses.

"While reputable businesses obey the law and abhor bad operators within the markets, these same law-abiding entrepreneurs also expect regulators to investigate and enforce directly against bad actors, not to close entire industries in order to address a limited number of bad actors," according to a May 2022 bill memo from the Business Council of New York State.

Assemb. Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan), who sponsored the measure, said the bill is not intended to put stores out of business, noting that some pet stores already have stopped selling dogs, cats and rabbits and now help shelter animals get adopted. Those stores sell food, pet carriers and other items instead of the pets themselves, she told Newsday.

"Every time I pass one of the stores selling the puppies that look so cute in the window, I know the story behind them. I know that most of them come from puppy mills where they’ve endured cruelty and neglect," Rosenthal said. The law not only will help future animals, but it’s also a matter of consumer protection, she said.

The law is a "great step forward," said Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), who sponsored the legislation in the State Senate. "I am proud we have stood up for voiceless animals, who deserve respect and compassion instead of being treated like commodities."

"When this law takes effect in December, New Yorkers looking to add a pet to their family will still be able to do so by adopting from a local shelter or purchasing a specific breed of dog directly from a responsible breeder, rather than unknowingly supporting the cruel puppy mill to pet store pipeline," said Bill Ketzer, ASPCA senior director of state legislation for the eastern division.