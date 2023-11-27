2 men, 1 woman dead after shooting at NJ residence, authorities say

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of three people at a New Jersey residence.

Officers were called to a South Plainfield home at about 9 a.m. Monday after a report of shots fired, Middlesex County prosecutors and South Plainfield police said.

The officers found two men and a woman had been shot. One man and a woman died at the scene, and the second man was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

Police and prosecutors characterized all three as victims. They said the shooting was “not a random act of violence” and there was no threat to the public.

The names of the people killed were not immediately released.