Siena poll: Hochul's ratings improve slightly; cost of living is key issue for NYers

ALBANY — New Yorkers have improved their view of Gov. Kathy Hochul slightly, although the ratings remain low, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Siena College Research Institute poll also found that New Yorkers are still dogged by the high cost of living and want action taken on affordable housing and the flow of migrants into the state.

The poll found Hochul’s approval rating improved for the second straight month. Thirty-nine percent gave her a favorable rating, compared with 48% who did not. That’s better than in October when 36% viewed her favorably and 51% who did not.

She also improved her job performance rating. Tuesday’s poll found 46% of voters approved of the job she is doing compared with 49% who don’t. That is better than in October when 41% of voters viewed her performance positively and 51% didn’t.

Asked whether they would support Hochul as the gubernatorial nominee in 2026, the poll found that 49% of Democratic voters would back her while 32% said they want someone else at this point. The rest of Democrats were undecided.

However, "voters say that all things being equal they’d prefer a Democrat over a Republican to be the next governor, 52-34%," said Steven Greenberg of the Siena poll.

The poll also found:

When asked what the most key issue was for them, 43% said the cost of living. Affordable housing and dealing with the influx of migrants tied for second at 19%. Crime came in as the top concern of 15% of registered voters.

51% surveyed oppose Hochul’s revised plan for congestion pricing, compared with 29% who support it, with the balance undecided. Sixty percent of voters in the New York City suburbs oppose the plan. Under her plan, the fee to be charged to enter the most congested part of Manhattan would be set at $9. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and emissions that contribute to global warming and respiratory diseases.

The poll questioned 834 registered voters from Dec. 2 to Thursday and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.