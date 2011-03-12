Riflery beat: Wilson leads Valley Stream

The Valley Stream District riflery team, quite literally, is a bunch of straight shooters.

The Eagles captured state titles in the air rifle and smallbore divisions -- their fifth straight in both -- March 5 in the Regional Rifle Championships at West Point.

"It doesn't feel routine," coach Blake McCauley said of his team's success. "It's definitely not something we get too used to."

Behind Jumell Wilson's 282, Valley Stream took air rifle with a 1,125 -- ahead of Turin South Lewis' 1,087 -- and won the smallbore competition with a 1,097, led by Wilson's 277 and Danielle Cuomo's 275. Central Square placed second with a 1,054.

"They have good control over their emotions and they're prepared," McCauley said of his team's strengths. "They have the philosophy that, whether it's practice or states, it's just another day at the range. It's just you against that stubborn piece of paper."

Paper lost.

Bellmore-Merrick's Kelly Bogart shot a 285 for second in air rifle; Nick Rishkel (283), Wilson (282) and Cuomo (282) took third, fourth and fifth. Wilson was third in the individual smallbore with a 282 and Massapequa's Tom Sarant took fourth (276). Nassau also won the sectional team air rifle (1,688) and smallbore (1,645) competitions.

"One of the great things about our team is we're really young," McCauley said. Wilson, who received a rifle scholarship to Morehead State, is the only senior. "The older ones are generous with their time and up-and-coming shooters see what it takes to keep up this type of record and they emulate the more advanced kids."