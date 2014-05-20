Roundup: LI earns state funding for summer jobs, skateboard event set

ISLANDWIDE

$1.7M funds summer jobs for poor youth

Long Island will receive almost $1.7 million from the state for summer jobs for young people from low income households.

“Helping young New Yorkers find good summer jobs will expand their opportunities and allow them to gain valuable work experience as they prepare for future employment,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release Monday. The funding comes from New York State’s Summer Youth Employment Program that connects participants to jobs and helps them acquire skills, according to the statement.

Suffolk will receive $957,538 and Nassau $729,842. New York City is to receive $14.4 million from the state.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Participants must be between the ages of 14 and 20 with a total family income less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level -- a family of three must have an income of less than $39,000 a year.

Those eligible and interested in the program should contact their local department of social services. — SID CASSESE



LINDENHURST

Forum set on drug overdoses, disposal

Suffolk County Legis. Kevin McCaffrey on Wednesday night is hosting a medication disposal and drug overdose prevention training event in Lindenhurst.

McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) will hold an open house at his new office at 125C South Wellwood Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m. It will include a “Shed the Meds” event where residents can bring their old and unused medications to be properly disposed of by a Suffolk County police officer.

A free drug overdose training class will be held at 8 p.m. The hourlong class will include instruction by a doctor on the proper use of Narcan, the brand name of naloxone, an antidote used to counter opioid overdoses. Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of class, along with an emergency resuscitation kit that includes Narcan.

Registration for the class is required. To RSVP, please call 631-854-1100 or email Sean.Rogan@suffolkcountyny.gov. - DENISE M. BONILLA



NORTHPORT

Charity skateboard competition June 7

Skateboard enthusiasts, get ready.

The 7th Annual Lenny Lamb Memorial Skateboard Contest at the Veterans Skate Park in East Northport will be held June 7.

The event is in memory of Leonard “Lenny” Lamb Jr., 14, a Greenlawn resident who was killed along with his father Leonard Lamb Sr. in a 2007 motorcycle accident.

“It’s hard to believe that seven years ago we presented the first event at the Greenlawn Skatepark,” town board member Mark Cuthbertson, organizer of the event, said in a release. “Since that time this sport has grown so much, which prompted the addition of the second skatepark at Veterans Park.”

The fundraising event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation kicks off with open practice and registration at 10 a.m. There is a $5 contest entry fee and the event is open to skateboarders of all ages and abilities.

“For the seventh year, proceeds from this tribute in Lenny’s name will help make a child’s wish come true through the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” Cuthbertson said.

This year’s contest will include best trick, street course and flow bowl with competitions for beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Long Island skateboard vendors will be on hand, and there will be raffles, music, and refreshments and food for purchase.

For up to date information on the event, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/604393002991054/. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS