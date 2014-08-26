Roundup: Williston Day Street Fair set for Sept. 21

WILLISTON PARK

Street fair promises fun for the family

The Williston Day Street Fair, which organizers say will be an event for the whole family, will be held Sunday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along a nearly two-mile stretch of Hillside Avenue from Willis Avenue east to the Long Island Rail Road.

“Everyone in the village comes out for this and it’s a good time for local business to showcase their products,” said Lucille Walters, executive director of the Chamber of the Willistons, sponsor of the fair. “Even the local churches have booths there. It definitely is a pretty big event.”

Walters said the fair started small in 1981 when it was held on Willis Avenue and called “Old-Fashioned Day.” She said it now attracts “thousands and thousands” of visitors and about 100 vendors. “It got too big for Willis Avenue, which is one lane, and was moved to Hillside Avenue, which is two lanes,” she explained.

Included will be kiddie rides, face-painting, karate demonstrations and lots to buy including food from local restaurants, clothing, T-shirts, costume jewelry, hair accessories, sunglasses, handmade floral arrangements, books, handbags, toys and cellphones.

Dancers from local dance studios will perform and there will be free giveaways and classic car displays. Blood pressure screening will also be available on a bus provided by Winthrop-University Hospital.

“It’s a fabulous day for Williston Park and the surrounding communities,” said Mayor Paul Ehrbar. “It exposes our village to nonresidents and shows what we’re about.”

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 28.

— LISA IRIZARRY





TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

Eating contests to head family festival

A featured attraction of Hempstead Town’s two-day Family Festival at the Lido Beach Town Park next month is its clam- and rib-eating competitions on the first day, Sept. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Contests have become featured attractions,” Town Supervisor Kate Murray said in a news release. “And the spirit of the competitors and the enthusiasm of the crowd brings a delectable excitement to the festival’s table.”

Entries for the contest can be made by those 18 years or older by calling 516-812-3307. Each contestant will be asked to donate $10 to the environmental group SPLASH, which works to clean waterways around Long Island.

There will be championship trophies, gift certificates and concert tickets for the winner in each category, plus lesser prizes for second- and third-place winners, officials said.

Usually there are about 10 contestants for each event, sponsored by Peter’s Clam Bar of Island Park and Swingbellys BBQ of Long Beach.

— SID CASSESE





BROOKHAVEN

Hispanic heritage to be celebrated

Brookhaven will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month next month by hosting performances, a cultural food tasting as well as awards for academic achievement at Town Hall.

The Brookhaven Town Hispanic Advisory Board will host the Sept. 19 event between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“The Hispanic community is such a vital part of the social and economic fabric of our town,” Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement. “We are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The supervisor said he has made it a priority to listen to and address issues of Hispanic importance, including potential legislation.

The advisory board was established in 2013 to help improve cultural understanding between the town, Hispanic community and civic and business leaders, town officials said. The celebration is open to the public.

Call 631-451-6174 for more information.

— DEON J. HAMPTON

BABYLON VILLAGE

Toss your chemicals, shred docs today

Village residents with household chemicals or documents to dispose of can do so at the Highway Department today from 9 a.m. to noon.

The chemical disposal is an annual event known as Stop Throwing Out Pollutants Day, but document disposal is a new addition, said Trustee Tony Davida.

Shredding will be done on site because of privacy concerns. “You can stand there and watch anything you brought in be shredded,” he said.

Both services are free but residents should bring identification to show they live in the village, he said.

The Highway Department is located behind Village Hall, 153 W. Main St.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER



SUFFOLK COUNTY

Mosquito spraying scheduled for tonight

Suffolk County is planning to spray for adult mosquitoes Tuesday night, weather permitting, in parts of Fire Island and in some South Shore communities, health officials said.

Ground spraying of streets in the villages of Davis Park and Point O’Woods on Fire Island is to be conducted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the pesticide Anvil, officials said.

Also on Tuesday, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., ground spraying of the pesticide Scourge will be done in Amityville, Copiague, Lindenhurst, North Amityville, North Lindenhurst, West Babylon and East Farmingdale.

The sites to be treated are in “an area bounded on the south by Hoffman Avenue, on the west by Great Neck Road, Albany Avenue and New Highway, on the north by the Southern State Parkway and on the east by Little East Neck Road and Great East Neck Road,” health officials said in a news release Monday.

Besides being annoying, some mosquitoes’ bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the spraying for adult mosquitoes are “quite low,” the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure if possible by staying clear of the area during spraying and at least 30 minutes after.

Among the “common-sense steps” the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents during spraying and 30 minutes after.

For details, call Suffolk’s spraying information hotline at 631-852-4939 or visit nwsdy.li/spraying.

— PATRICIA KITCHEN



EAST ROCKAWAY

Ramp at Legion gets upgrade

Hempstead Supervisor Kate Murray and Senior Councilman Anthony J. Santino have announced a Hempstead Town accessibility project to help local veterans and the village.

With $50,000 in federal funds, the town’s Department of Planning and Economic Development will install a new handicapped-accessible ramp at East Rockaway American Legion Post 958 in compliance with the latest standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Veterans have made great sacrifices for us, and projects like this are one more way in which we can express our gratitude,” Murray said.

Santino said “I’m glad that this funding will assist our disabled veterans.”

They both said that the many elderly and service-related injured veterans in the area will appreciate the project.

“We’re happy to be able to help our veterans and other neighbors who utilize this important facility,” Murray said.

— SID CASSESE





BAY SHORE

Blood drive planned at South Shore mall

The Westfield South Shore mall will hold a blood drive Saturday for the New York Blood Center, which says summer is one of the slowest donation periods.

“Demand for blood is constant all year. It does not decrease with the summer vacation season,” said Harvey Schaffler, the blood center’s executive director of donor marketing, in an email.

Donors will be mailed a pair of New York Mets tickets to a home game at Citi Field in September, Schaffler said.

The drive will take place in front of the Lord & Taylor store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore.

For more information, contact Doreen Fiscina at 516-478-5031.

— SOPHIA CHANG