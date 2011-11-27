'Sayville institution' moves to new location

For six years on his way to work, Vincent Giardini drove past the intersection of Lakeland Avenue and Marion Street in Savyille and was greeted with a wave.

Just like the roughly 1,500 other cars that passed by while crossing guard Bob McGarry was on duty each day. He waved to everyone he could.

“At first I thought it was a little odd,” said Giardini, 60, of Savyille. “I used to joke that he was the only crossing guard that’s going to come down with crossing guard elbow. But it became a welcome sight. You would look forward to getting your hello from him every morning.”

And then about two years ago, at the start of the new school year, McGarry was replaced at his Lakeland Avenue post.

“I was disappointed when the school year started up and there was a new crossing guard,” he said. “I wondered what happened to him.”

So did many others in Sayville. On Sayville.com, a forum started in June 2010 had people surmising about where he had gone, with the site’s users calling him “a Sayville institution.”

As some users on the forum guessed, McGarry was reassigned to the post in front of Cherry Avenue Elementary School. He requested the spot when it opened up about two years ago, because he wanted more interaction with people.

McGarry, 75, lives with his wife Donna in Oakdale, where they raised their five children.

His youngest child was just 17 when McGarry retired from the trucking business after 30 years, which is why he went back to work, first as a pallbearer at a funeral home and then as a crossing guard. He said he likes his second choice much better.

One of his daughters lives on the block across from Cherry Avenue Elementary, so he gets to take one of his nine grandchildren across the street everyday.

“The corner was nice,” he said about Lakeland Avenue. “But I didn’t have any interaction with kids. I feel like here I’m accomplishing more.”

McGarry said he makes the effort to wave to everyone - his wave is really more of a salute - because it makes the job more personable. It also keeps him more alert.

“I’m paying attention to every car that goes by,” he said, adding that the only time he doesn’t wave is when he’s crossing someone.

John Stimmel, president of Cherry Avenue Elementary, said McGarry is a pleasant fixture in front of his school, where a large percentage of the students walk to school and everyone knows the crossing guard.

“He’s one of the world’s most friendly people,” he said. “No matter whether it’s pouring rain or bright sunshine, he always offers a friendly hello.”

Stimmel said he was not surprised to hear that people were looking for him at his former post.

“I remember him from that post,” he said, which he also drives by every day.

McGarry wasn’t that surprised either. He said since he moved to Cherry Avenue, people have stopped their cars to tell him they were happy to see him again and missed him on Lakeland Avenue.

Giardini was happy to find out where his favorite crossing guard had gone.

“I guess I have to find another route to get to work,” he said.