Seaford's Montemarano commits to UCLA

Ten years ago, 6-year-old Lindsay Montemarano sat in front of a TV, enthralled by a UCLA softball game. It was glove at first sight for the aspiring athlete, although the dream of one day playing for the West Coast powerhouse seemed just that: fleeting and perhaps unreal. Even as she grew and eventually rose to prominence with Seaford High School, Montemarano never contacted the school.

Then one day, they brought the dream to her.

"I knew I would kick myself in the butt later in life if I didn't go to this school and fulfill the dream I had since I was 6," she said.

Montemarano, 16, verbally committed to play at UCLA on Monday, more than a month before she will even start her junior year of high school. UCLA extended academic and athletic scholarships, the amounts of which will be finalized after Montemarano takes her SATs and receives her scores.

UCLA placed 20th in the final 2011 ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings. And while other ranked schools such as Michigan and Notre Dame also pursued Montemarano, she said her choice came down to realizing that childhood wish.

A Newsday All-Long Island selection, she hit .592 with five home runs and 37 RBIs for who pitched and played third base for the Class A Nassau champs. She also went 9-1 with a 2.58 ERA in the circle., though UCLA primarily views her as a third baseman.

"They told me I could be an All-American," Montemarano said.

After word of her exploits spread to UCLA through a mutual regional connection, head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and two of her assistant coaches watched Montemarano play in tournaments this summer before inviting her to an early July camp.

"What they believe in here is winning and excellence," Montemarano said. "Not only just winning, but appearing as a winner and never giving up."

Seaford coach Rob Perpall has had a front-row seat as Montemarano has gone from a local hard-hitter to legitimate national prospect. He believes there's another component besides talent that has thrust her into the nationwide conversation.

"People say it's because she hits so well, or she's fast or strong," Perpall said. "The thing that separates her from other players is her enthusiasm, intensity and desire to be the best she can be.

"That's what makes Lindsay Montemarano 'Lindsay Montemarano.' "