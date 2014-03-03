Snow held off for Mineola St. Patrick’s parade

Hundreds of people lined Mineola streets Sunday for the 64th St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The one-mile-long celebration included more than 50 participants, including Irish step dancers, pipe players, drummers, marching bands and a Portuguese folk dance group.

As the parade neared the grandstand, Eileen Schlittenhardt, 49, of Bay Shore, used her iPhone to proudly record her daughter, Kelly, 22, who was introduced as “Miss Irish America of Queens, Nassau and Suffolk.”

“We’re very proud of Kelly. She’s continuing the Irish heritage and makes her grandfather very proud,” Schlittenhardt said.

Irish American Society President Pat Kearney said celebrating heritage is an important aspect of the holiday.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s really a celebration of St. Patrick,” Kearney said. “Something like this keeps me connected to the heritage.”

The Sunday weather also held up, although Jeff Clark, the parade chairman and Mineola Fire Department chief, said “I wasn’t going to let it rain on my parade. We were going to have it no matter what.”