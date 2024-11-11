A season of worry and wildfire warnings for Long Island

High winds and mostly sunny skies, but no rain, have kept the risk of wildfires on Long Island elevated for weeks and prompted concerns among people charged with preventing them, and reminders to residents of their role to play. Long Island is currently in a moderate drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and dry conditions statewide have increased the danger for wildfires starting and spreading. It's been that way across New York since mid-October, said Forest Ranger Capt. Scott Jackson, who manages wildfire protection for the state Department of Environmental Conservation. "Looking at the extended forecast, we anticipate it to return to high fire danger and dry conditions until we get more rain," Jackson said. "It does look like it will continue to dry out. We encourage everyone to not have fires and make sure they’re attended and follow local burn bans right now." Since Sept. 1, Long Island has recorded just 0.43 inches of rain at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma. That’s more than 8 inches below the normal level of 8.66 inches, according to the National Weather Service. October marked the driest month on record since 1963, with just 0.12 inches of rain. Jackson said that as of Monday, there were 15 active wildfires statewide, totaling more than 2,000 acres. The largest blaze is the 1,800-acre Jennings Creek Fire in upstate Orange County at the New Jersey border. A state parks employee died while battling the fire Saturday, officials said. New York firefighters have battled 60 fires with a total of 2,750 acres burned since Oct. 1, according to Jackson. Since the start of the year, he added, there have been 112 fires that burned more than 200,000 acres statewide. "It's not totally unprecedented, but it's certainly been a long time since we've had a fall fire season like this," Jackson said. "Statistically, the fire numbers have not increased, but they’ve increased how early and late they’ve burned and the fires are getting bigger." On Long Island, close to a dozen small brush fires were reported last week, including in Riverhead and the Massapequa Preserve. On Sunday alone, at least 10 small brush fires were reported across parts of Suffolk County. A spokesperson for Suffolk’s Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said the reports Sunday included a brush fire near a Riverhead building and another at a shooting range in Calverton. Medford Fire Chief Kevin Hoffman said firefighters doused multiple brush fires last week, including two that required 13 departments to respond and also protect a home. "It’s been a drought season, so it’s bound to happen with the brush fires all over," Hoffman said. "It did rain a little bit, but we're still in that drought. It hasn’t been like this for some time. It’s probably going to be another two weeks to ease the brush fires moving on Long Island." Nassau County Fire Marshal Mike Uttaro said the state fire mutual aid plan has been activated and 71 Nassau County volunteer departments were evaluating how to help firefighters in Orange County, while also keeping watch closer to home. "The concern in Nassau County, regarding the extremely dry conditions and the potential for fire spread, is the fact that we are a densely populated county ... in areas with a high potential for brush fires," Uttaro said. With Shari Einhorn

High winds and mostly sunny skies, but no rain, have kept the risk of wildfires on Long Island elevated for weeks and prompted concerns among people charged with preventing them, and reminders to residents of their role to play.

Long Island is currently in a moderate drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and dry conditions statewide have increased the danger for wildfires starting and spreading.

It's been that way across New York since mid-October, said Forest Ranger Capt. Scott Jackson, who manages wildfire protection for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Looking at the extended forecast, we anticipate it to return to high fire danger and dry conditions until we get more rain," Jackson said. "It does look like it will continue to dry out. We encourage everyone to not have fires and make sure they’re attended and follow local burn bans right now."

Since Sept. 1, Long Island has recorded just 0.43 inches of rain at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma. That’s more than 8 inches below the normal level of 8.66 inches, according to the National Weather Service. October marked the driest month on record since 1963, with just 0.12 inches of rain.

Jackson said that as of Monday, there were 15 active wildfires statewide, totaling more than 2,000 acres. The largest blaze is the 1,800-acre Jennings Creek Fire in upstate Orange County at the New Jersey border. A state parks employee died while battling the fire Saturday, officials said.

New York firefighters have battled 60 fires with a total of 2,750 acres burned since Oct. 1, according to Jackson. Since the start of the year, he added, there have been 112 fires that burned more than 200,000 acres statewide.

"It's not totally unprecedented, but it's certainly been a long time since we've had a fall fire season like this," Jackson said. "Statistically, the fire numbers have not increased, but they’ve increased how early and late they’ve burned and the fires are getting bigger."

On Long Island, close to a dozen small brush fires were reported last week, including in Riverhead and the Massapequa Preserve. On Sunday alone, at least 10 small brush fires were reported across parts of Suffolk County. A spokesperson for Suffolk’s Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said the reports Sunday included a brush fire near a Riverhead building and another at a shooting range in Calverton.

Medford Fire Chief Kevin Hoffman said firefighters doused multiple brush fires last week, including two that required 13 departments to respond and also protect a home.

"It’s been a drought season, so it’s bound to happen with the brush fires all over," Hoffman said. "It did rain a little bit, but we're still in that drought. It hasn’t been like this for some time. It’s probably going to be another two weeks to ease the brush fires moving on Long Island."

Nassau County Fire Marshal Mike Uttaro said the state fire mutual aid plan has been activated and 71 Nassau County volunteer departments were evaluating how to help firefighters in Orange County, while also keeping watch closer to home.

"The concern in Nassau County, regarding the extremely dry conditions and the potential for fire spread, is the fact that we are a densely populated county ... in areas with a high potential for brush fires," Uttaro said.

With Shari Einhorn