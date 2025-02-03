Long Island's North Shore wakes up to snow; warming temps on tap

Northern Long Island woke to snow cover Monday morning after a system passed through late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Bryan Ramsey, an NWS meteorologist, said snow totals on Long Island varied, with the North Shore receiving from 1 to 2 inches from Sunday night's system to areas south the Long Island Expressway getting none.

"Temperatures were marginal, but just cold enough for that snow to fall," Ramsey said. "Areas in the south were too warm, so they just saw rain."

Nassau snowfall totals include Manhasset Hills with 0.8 inches and Plainview with ½ an inch. In Suffolk, Commack received 1.1 inches, Huntington Station 1 inch and Orient ½ an inch.

Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma reported a trace of snowfall, Ramsey said.

Long Island schools were not impacted.

Ramsey said certain areas may have slippery conditions and recommended caution while driving.

The snow on the ground Monday will not last long as Long Island will reach highs in the mid-40s. Nighttime doesn’t cool down much, Ramsey said, as temperatures stay in the low 40s.

Tuesday will remain in the low 40s but drop to lows in the upper teens at night.

Cold conditions return Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s, allowing for snow showers Wednesday night as another system moves through Long Island.

The precipitation will turn into rain Thursday morning as temperatures rise again, with highs in the mid-40s, forecasters said.