Heat wave continues into the weekend; health advisories issued

Dangerous heat, high humidity, bad air and life-threatening rip currents — the forecast for Long Island includes warnings of severe weather and oppressive heat extending into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of alerts, advisories and warnings about oppressive heat and humidity straight through to Saturday — with severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging wind gusts possible in some areas.

The heat index, which measures how hot the mix of temperature and humidity feels, is expected to push from “extreme caution” into the so-called “danger zone” Thursday. The weather service forecast warned of heat values that will feel like 101 degrees, some reaching above 103, perhaps as high as 105. That advisory is in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m.

Heat-related illnesses — heat stroke, heat cramps, heat exhaustion — are all possible with prolonged exposure and outdoor activities, perhaps “likely” if the index moves above 103, according to the NWS.

Long Islanders, as well as residents of New York City, Westchester and Rockland counties are under an air quality alert in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The alert is issued when ground-level ozone pollution threatens air quality, creating potential health risks. Those at high risk include people who are sensitive to the effects such as the very young and those with preexisting respiratory issues, such as asthma or heart disease.

“Consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity,” the weather service said.

Cooling off at the beach presents its own challenges: The weather service is advising that “dangerous rip currents” are expected Thursday at all South Shore ocean beaches in Nassau and Suffolk.

That advisory runs through to Thursday evening: “Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone," the NWS said. "Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”

The weather service also issued a small-craft advisory for all South Shore waters, eastern bays and Long Island Sound — in effect Thursday from noon until 8 p.m.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions,” the weather service said.

Better weather is not far off: With severe thunderstorms possible overnight Thursday into Friday and showers and thunderstorms possible Friday night into Saturday, temperatures should begin to drop again by the weekend, with lowered humidity levels, the NWS said. By Sunday, the weather service is calling for mostly sunny skies and a high of just 82 degrees. Those milder temperatures figure to continue into next week, as well.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to remain indoors, whenever possible, in air-conditioned settings.

"This is extreme even for some of the parts of our country where we're seeing these numbers, but for New York State, this is highly unusual," Hochul said during a press briefing upstate Wednesday.

State parks will extend swimming hours on Thursday and Friday for an additional hour, officials announced.

On Long Island all Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Sunken Meadow fields will remain open to swimming until 8 p.m. Heckscher, Hither Hills, Orient Beach and Wildwood will remain open until 7 p.m. and Montauk Downs pool will remain open until 6:30 p.m.

PSEG Long Island said it has enough electric capacity to meet projected peak demand during the upcoming heat wave.

"We have been upgrading equipment, carefully planning to provide sufficient electric capacity to meet peak demand, and positioning our personnel to respond effectively if needed,” said Michael Sullivan, the utility's vice president of electric operations.

If you do venture out to brave the elements?

“The key is to drink a lot of fluids if you have to be outside,” said Dr. Kerry Frommer Fierstein, CEO of Allied Physicians Group and a pediatrician based in Plainview. "If you are doing physical activity, take frequent breaks. And if you are not feeling well, like you have a fever or are getting dizzy, go inside.”

With Robert Brodsky and Lisa L. Colangelo