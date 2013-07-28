LI's week to be mostly sunny with spotty showers

Long Island will see fair summer days this week, marked by intermittent showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will see a high of about 80 degrees, with possible showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and continuing overnight, said Dan Hofmann, meteorologist with the service's Upton bureau.

He said showers will be in isolated areas, rather than widespread. Lows on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry, with mostly sunny skies, Hofmann said. Highs will be between 80 and 85, with lows in the mid-60s.

Rain could come again on Wednesday and Thursday, with clearing Friday, Hofmann said. Highs on all three days will be about 80, with lows in the upper 60s.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hofmann said the weather pattern was "very typical" for this time of the year.