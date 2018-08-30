Long Island weather: Another scorcher before cooler air sweeps in

Heat-weary Long Islanders on Thursday might feel a bit like the child in the nursery rhyme who “has far to go.”

Cool air from Canada probably will not arrive until the late afternoon or early evening, according to Faye Barthold, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

“It’ll be another pretty warm day tomorrow,” she said by telephone.

Sunny skies should help thermometers rise to near 88.

And the heat’s evil twin, high humidity, again could make it feel even hotter.

“It’ll be quite humid tomorrow,” she said.

Canada’s gift on Thursday might be preceded by showers and thunderstorms.

There is a 30 percent chance they will arrive during the early afternoon before the cooler — and equally important — at least somewhat drier air sweeps through Long Island, according to the NWS.

A heat advisory will not be lifted until after 8 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

And an air-quality alert will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Though Islip on Wednesday surpassed the previous record temperature by one degree, climbing to 92, other monitoring stations in the tristate area broke no records, she said.

Islip’s heat or misery index hit 102 for the second day in row, according to the NWS.

Looking ahead to the start of the three-day Labor Day weekend on Friday, there is a 30 percent chance of light rain, and skies will be mostly cloudy, the NWS said.

The temperature will ease to about 76, the NWS said.

“Friday should be more comfortable, but still not the really low kind of nice, dry cool air” that sometimes arrives in late August, Barthold said.

Sun worshippers will have to brace themselves for mostly cloudy skies on the Saturday — when a high of about 76 is expected.

Mostly cloudy skies also are forecast for Sunday, with a high of 83, according to the NWS.

Monday, however, should be mostly sunny, with a high near 86, though Barthold cautioned there is 20 percent chance of rain.