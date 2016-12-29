Long Island weather: Bring out the umbrellas Thursday

Thursday will be a good day to have umbrellas handy, as there’s a 90 percent chance for rain on Long Island, the National Weather Service said late Wednesday afternoon.

Morning commuters on the Island could even be greeted briefly with a snow shower or wintry mix, with the precipitation starting around 7 or 8 a.m., said Nelson Vaz, weather service meteorologist based in Upton. Roads will be wet, but no icy conditions are expected, he said.

Any snow will likely change to all rain — moderate, possibly heavy briefly — from midmorning through early afternoon for the most part, with about half an inch in the forecast, he said.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook, saying that heavy rain is possible on Thursday.

By later afternoon to early evening, precipitation should clear the area, Vaz said. Highs are expected to be in the mid-40s.

Conditions turn windy, however, with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph into Friday, which is expected to bring highs in the lower 40s and a slight chance for afternoon showers, the weather service said.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny, with highs in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to Saturday night and conditions for New Year’s Eve festivities, there’s potential for rain or snow showers, but “nothing too heavy” leading up to Times Square ball-drop time, Vaz said.