Rain in forecast, but wildfire threat expected to persist; first responder dies upstate

Long Island residents are being asked to exercise extreme caution as an elevated risk for fire spread persists Sunday, one day after volunteers from 18 departments battled a brush fire in Riverhead and a state parks employee was killed in an Orange County wildfire.

Even as a Red Flag Warning has lapsed for Long Island and rain is in the forecast for Sunday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch as the region remains in a moderate drought.

"The rain will be helpful but it’s not enough to dampen down the potential spread of fires," said Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services Commissioner Rudy Sunderman. "It’s very clear that we still have an elevated risk ... We’re still going to have to continue to be diligent."

Sunderman said Suffolk County fire officials are asking residents to not light any outdoor fires, including in backyard fire pits, and to take care to properly dispose of cigarette butts. The Suffolk County Parks Department has also banned campfires at county campgrounds through the weekend, he said. Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour have impacted Long Island Sunday, forecasters said.

Seventeen fire departments joined Riverhead volunteers to fight the 20-acre fire in a wooded area between Sound Avenue and Long Island Sound in Baiting Hollow beginning at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. After battling the blaze for more than 8 hours, firefighters returned that night to again get the fire under control, Riverhead Fire Department officials said. A Ridge Fire Department volunteer was treated for smoke inhalation, Riverhead police said.

The New York State Fire Ranger's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

"The firefighters worked together closely to ensure it was handled in a safe manner, to extinguish and get it in control as quickly as possible," Sunderman said.

Multiple departments also responded to fires in Medford and Coram during the Red Flag Warning Saturday, Sunderman said. Michael Uttaro, Nassau County's fire coordinator, added that a brush fire was extinguished in the Glenwood-Glen Head area during the warning, which went into effect Friday, and also Thursday in Massapequa Preserve.

Gov. Kathy Hochul noted in a press release that the State parks department assigned personnel to fire watch duty at Wildwood State Park in Wading River, Brookhaven State Park in Ridge and Hallock State Park in Northville due to their close proximities to the Baiting Hollow Fire.

In a statement Sunday, Hochul also acknowledged the death of Dariel Vasquez, an 18-year-old State Parks and Recreation aide killed battling a wildfire in Sterling Forest in Greenwood Lake, New York. Authorities said a tree fell on Vasquez while fighting the ongoing blaze at the New Jersey border, about 50 miles northwest of Manhattan.

"New York is battling multiple wildfires due to the dry conditions we are currently facing," Hochul said in a statement. "Our state employees are working around the clock to protect our communities and we are keeping them in our thoughts as they put their lives on the line."

State police said the deadly incident remains under investigation.

The fires, including one in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, have also contributed to air quality alerts in New York City, Orange, Westchester and Putnam counties and extending north through the Hudson Valley to Saratoga.

Meteorologist David Stark with the weather service in Upton said that while the first significant precipitation in more than a month is in the forecast for Sunday evening, it will only bring about a quarter to a half-inch of rain to the region.

"While it's measurable rain, and we haven't really seen widespread rain in a while, so that’s good news, It's likely only going to put a very small dent in the rainfall deficit and the drought," Stark said.

The mostly light rain will begin to fall after 7 p.m. and continue overnight, Stark said.

October was the driest month on record for the region since 1963 with just 0.12 inches of rainfall, the National Weather Service previously announced.