Showers to linger on Long Island as heavy rain that flooded many roads ends, forecasters say

Extreme rain that swamped areas of western Nassau and parts of New York City on Friday has subsided but flooding has several roads closed in Nassau and residents still dealing with the aftermath on Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Lingering showers are expected throughout the day on Long Island with minor coastal flooding expected along the shoreline in parts of Suffolk, Nassau and southern Queens until early Sunday afternoon.

Valley Stream got the worst of the downpours in the metro area, receiving a total of 9.06 inches of rain as of 9 p.m. Friday, followed by the area around Kennedy Airport, which was hit with 8.65 inches while East Rockaway got nearly 8 inches (7.90).

Inundated roads were closed in Plainview, New Hyde Park and Stewart Manor on Saturday morning.

A “historic” level of rainfall flooded other major arteries across Nassau County on Friday, disrupting air travel and mass transit, and forcing the evacuation of an Elmont senior housing complex.

Nassau Executive Bruce Blakeman urged residents to shelter in place Friday evening.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley. Parts of the Island had remained under a flash flood warning through Friday evening.

“This is not an ordinary rainfall. This is historic,” Hochul said Friday evening. “We are on track to possibly create a new record of 10 inches of rain falling in literally 24 hours. The last time we even had this number was in 1955, and that was over a two-day period.”

No injuries were reported on the Island, police said.

Brad Bonnen, owner of iFlooded Restoration, based in Mineola, said his company had fielded over 250 calls from residents and businesses in the metro area about their inundated homes and buildings.

“It’s like a war zone out there. It’s nuts,” Bonnen said. He said the company was at several locations on Friday, including a 40,000 square-foot commercial building in New Hyde Park.

Blakeman, in a phone message Friday, urged residents not to venture out unless absolutely necessary.

"Anyone in a school or a business or in their home surrounded by flooding waters should stay put and ride out the storm," he said.

The storm created dangerous and potentially life-threatening circumstances at times.

Shortly before 3 p.m., first responders evacuated between 200 and 300 residents from the Westover Gardens senior housing complex center on Elmont Road after reports of more than 2 feet of water in the basements of multiple apartment buildings.

“We had so much rain so quickly throughout the town and there was flooding around the complex,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “We almost had to do boat rescues.”

PSEG Long Island cut all power to the buildings as a precaution.

Across the region, the flash flooding created incomprehensible scenes.

Subway stations across New York City were flooded with several feet of water.

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport was forced to close, leading to the cancellation of roughly 30 flights. Access to the terminal reopened later Friday, city officials said, with residual delays to be expected.

Dozens more flights were canceled or delayed at other LaGuardia or Kennedy terminals. There were only scattered delays at MacArthur Airport, Islip Town spokesperson Caroline Smith said.

Parts of Brooklyn and Queens experienced even higher levels of flooding, overwhelming major roadways, bus terminals and the basements of many homes with more than a half a foot of rain.

The FDNY had to conduct 15 car rescues, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told 1010 WINS radio on Friday evening.

On Long Island, motorists were forced to abandon vehicles that had been overcome with hurricane levels of water.

Parts of the Southern State, Northern State, Cross Island and Meadowbrook parkways, along with the major local arteries such as Sunrise Highway, Hillside Avenue and Route 110, were closed due to flooding, crashes or downed wires.

During the height of the storm, a kayaker passed leisurely by on North Jerusalem Road in East Meadow where the flooding had cascaded onto the front porch of several homes and left cars inundated with knee-deep water.

Island Park also faced severe street flooding with water cresting over bulkheads in canals, Mayor Michael McGinty said.

“It's a great deal of flooding and an incredible storm," McGinty said. "This is the worst storm we've seen in quite a while.”

Nearby, Long Beach reported localized flooding in low-lying, floodprone areas, including the West End and North Park neighborhoods.

Long Beach city officials asked residents to delay using water when possible due to the oversaturated water treatment system. The robocall asked residents to limit water usage, including unnecessary running of dishwashers and laundry machines, and to delay bathing.



While the roads were treacherous, the lights remained on for most residents. PSEG Long Island reported only a few dozen outages Friday night, effecting more than 500 customers and scattered around Nassau and Suffolk.

The Long Island Rail Road and MTA reported service disruptions on multiple lines during the Friday evening commute and into the late evening.

MTA chairman and chief executive Janno Lieber said pump trains were deployed, drain covers installed and crews were working with chain saws to remove downed trees.

“This is a serious storm and we are taking it very seriously,” Lieber said at Grand Central Terminal. “We have a detailed plan in place to protect our network and to deliver safe service throughout the storm."

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, warned that wind-driven seas, coupled with torrential downpours, could lead to coastal flooding as well as beach and dune erosion, with inundations of up to a half-foot above ground level in some storm-prone areas.