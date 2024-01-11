Another coastal storm threatens Long Island this weekend with more flooding

Another major coastal storm is bearing down on Long Island in the wake of this week's deluge that has left already inundated South Shore communities reeling.

The National Weather Service expects the next storm to arrive sometime Friday evening, bringing heavy rain and possible thunderstorms early Saturday. New rainfall amounts could be between 1 and 2 inches. Temperatures will rise into the low 50s by Saturday morning, with southwest winds approaching 30 mph and gusting to 45 mph, forecasters said.

The forecast comes after the latest in a string of severe coastal storms downed trees and utility wires, trapped vehicles on flooded streets and left thousands of Long Islanders without power Wednesday. Many South Shore communities bore the brunt of the storm that hit Tuesday night, dumping up to 3 inches of rain across the Island and sending winds gusting up to 65 mph along the coast.

There was widespread flooding across Fire Island and concern that the previously battered barrier island needs immediate state and federal assistance. Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico called the flooding “the worst … on the South Shore that I have ever seen outside of Superstorm Sandy.”

Thursday is expected to be clear with temperatures in the low 40s, a trend that will continue through Friday morning, when clouds will begin to move in, forecasters said.

Then, conditions are expected to deteriorate, the NWS warned.

A coastal flood watch is in effect from Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon, with the potential of 2 or more feet of flooding above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, according to forecasters. The watch includes all of Suffolk and Nassau's southern shoreline.

The new rainfall would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property, including parking lots, parks,

lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront.

Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront would

likely become flooded. Flooding would also extend inland from

the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays, forecasters said.

