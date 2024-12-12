In storm's wake, clear colder weekend forecast for Long Island

After several days of rain, Long Islanders can look forward to dry but cooler conditions this weekend.

The storm that brought drenching rain Wednesday into Thursday across most of Long Island caused no major damage or injuries, police agencies said Thursday.

Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Long Island MacArthur airports experienced numerous delays and cancellations Wednesday, but are now operating normally, according to FlightAware,

The National Weather Service says he next few days will be much chillier than the 50 to 60 degree marks recorded earlier in the week.

While windy conditions will persist Thursday, with highs in the 40s, the gusts will drop by Friday, forecasters said.

Friday and Saturday will see highs in the mid to upper 30s during the day and lows in the mid to upper 20s at night, according to Dave Radell, NWS meteorologist at Upton.

"Bottom line, dry but cool weekend," Radell said. "As we get into tomorrow and over the weekend, the wind should be not as exciting as we saw the last couple of days."

Temperatures will rise on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The next chance of precipitation is Sunday night into early Monday, with a possible mix of rain and snow.

Wednesday’s rainfall totaled about an inch at Islip but considerably more on eastern Long Island. Four inches of rain was recorded at Montauk.

The recent rains are helping to alleviate Long Island’s drought conditions.

"We're getting back," Radell said.