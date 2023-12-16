Sunny today, with 3 inches of rain, strong winds forecast for Sunday

A coastal storm moving through the area is expected to bring high winds, and scattered flash flooding late Sunday night into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. But Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 51 and a north wind of 6 to 10 mph, according to the weather service. There's a slight chance of drizzle or light rain after midnight, with a low around 43 degrees . Sunday will start off with a light drizzle that will turn into steady rain. The storm is expected to intensify as it heads up the East Coast on Sunday night, bringing wind gusts as high as 60 mph by midnight and about ¼” to ½” of rain per hour. The storm is forecast to dump up to three inches of rain. Flooding along the shore and low-lying roads could hamper travel and inundate basements and first floors of residences and businesses, according to the weather service. There is a risk of downed trees, power lines and unsecured objects blowing away. High winds and heavy rain will continue through Monday morning with the risk of two to two and half feet of flooding along the coast during afternoon high tide. The flooding has the potential to close roads.

