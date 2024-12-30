New Year's Eve weather: Rain to put a damper on any New Year's celebrations, NWS says

Rain figures to put a damper on any New Year's Eve celebrations Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, saying there's a 100% chance of rain with thunderstorms and downpours possible.

That rain is likely to begin in earnest around 9 p.m. Tuesday and be heaviest between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., the weather service said — with rain continuing well into New Year's Day.

There's also a chance of rain Monday, the weather service said.

Expect gusting winds as strong as 30mph as well on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Clearing skies will bring a reprieve Thursday, but breezy, gusting winds will continue as temperatures drop from the 50s into the low 40s — and overnight temperatures drop to subfreezing.

Meanwhile, the AAA predicts another strong week of travel in what could prove the busiest holiday travel season ever — with 119 million people expected to travel in the U.S. between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.

And, the trade group Airlines for America said it expects 54 million passengers during the 19-day holiday travel season, which began Dec. 19 and concludes Jan. 6.

Those are total passengers expected on U.S. carriers and include destinations worldwide, unlike the AAA numbers, which are for domestic travel.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen 40 million passengers in a holiday season that runs through Jan. 2.

The AAA predicts that of the 119 million travelers this season, 107 million will travel by motor vehicle, while 7.85 million will travel by air. Another 4.5 million will travel by other means.

The total is up from 116 million during the holiday season in 2023 and 112 million in 2022.