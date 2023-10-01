NWS: Mild weather ahead for Long Island following historic rainfall

Long Island’s historic rainfall has given way to sunny skies that are expected to last through the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures might even reach 80 degrees by Tuesday in parts of western Suffolk County, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Murray.

“Normal temperatures this time of year, early October are right around 70,” Murray said. “So we're going to be generally above normal this week.”

The drier, warmer temperatures, including highs in the mid-70s across parts of Long Island Sunday, should come as welcome relief for Long Islanders recovering from rainfall that caused flooding, primarily in neighborhoods across Nassau County.

An estimated 9.06 inches of rain fell on Valley Stream Friday, followed by the area around Kennedy Airport, which was hit with 8.89 inches. Kennedy's rainfall surpassed the record for any September day set during Hurricane Donna in 1960, Murray said. The highest rainfall totals reported in Suffolk County Friday was 5.19 inches in Huntington, according to the weather service.

Even after the damaging storm Friday, periods of rain continued through Saturday across the Island, but Murray said residents can expect dry conditions through at least Thursday. The current extended forecast leaves open the possibility of rain returning Friday and Saturday next weekend, he said.

Murray said one of the biggest differences Long Islanders will notice in the coming days is that the wind will have died down.

“We had a lot of northeast flow Friday and into Saturday, and it was stronger,” Murray said of the winds. “Now, today we have light northerly flow, and then on Monday, winds remain light.”

The calmer conditions should make it easier for cleanup crews and residents looking to pick up from the storm that flooded roadways and basements.

Sixty residents who had been evacuated from the Westover Gardens senior housing complex center Friday were being housed at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said during a news conference in Atlantic Beach on Saturday. The residents were among about 100 people taken out of the Elmont complex on Friday after more than 2 feet of water seeped into basements.

More than 80 residents were also evacuated from the neighboring Foster Meadows senior apartments, Hempstead Town officials said Saturday. Blakeman and Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin had planned a press conference outside that building Sunday morning but town spokesperson Casey Sammon said the event was canceled after the property management company agreed to address "electrical and plumbing" issues that were preventing residents from returning.

The county executive's office did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the residents of the two buildings.

Private homeowners in other parts of Nassau County were also assessing the damage this weekend.

Standing in the driveway of his Valley Stream home on Saturday, Jason Hall, 40, held up a red toolbox as murky water drained out onto the ground.

“Brand-new,” he said.

The toolbox was one of several items inside his garage damaged by the floodwaters, along with speakers and an elliptical exercise machine.

His home, at the corner of East Maple Street and Cornwell Avenue, was in an area that got hit particularly hard by floodwaters.

“This is the worst since I’ve been here,” said Hall, who has lived there for five years.