State approves plan to close Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation

State health officials have approved a closure plan for Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation as a lawyer for the Woodbury nursing home said relocations of its nearly 300 residents should start this week and about 70 employees already have been laid off. The attorney, Schuyler Carroll, had said in court earlier this month that the facility — Long Island's second largest nursing home — intended to close its doors no later than May 15 after talks on a modified labor agreement between proposed purchaser Eliezer Jay Zelman and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East fell apart after a week of negotiations. The union represents most of the facility's workforce, which stood at 490 employees before the layoffs began. Nursing home employees had insisted they be allowed to return to their union-operated health insurance plan and opt-out of a privately-run health plan put in place last year — a move Zelman rejected, a union attorney said in an email Newsday previously obtained. The facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, a move nursing home officials said at the time would provide "breathing space" to reorganize and pay down more than $50 million in debts. The petition left open the possibility the nursing home would close if Zelman, who owns several other nursing homes, wasn't approved to take over operations of the facility as its temporary receiver. But on Feb. 14, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Sean H. Lane, who is overseeing the Cold Spring Hills case, approved a plan to close the 588-bed facility, court records show. Then on Feb. 19, Valerie Deetz, the state Health Department's deputy director in the Office of Aging and Long-Term Care, approved the closure plan in a letter to Cold Spring Administrator Edline Severe-Joseph. The plan needed both approvals to move forward. "The health and well-being of nursing home residents is, and will continue to be, a top priority of the New York State Department of Health," Monica Pomeroy, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement, adding: " ... The department will ensure the facility operator and administrator carry out a safe and orderly closure that respects the needs and desires of — and is as minimally disruptive as possible to — nursing home residents and adult day health care program registrants and their families." The closure plan calls for Cold Spring Hills staff to "use their best efforts" to provide each resident with at least three alternative providers, a court filing from the facility states. "Pursuant to the closure plan, if at all possible, each resident will be transferred to the facility of resident’s choice," it adds. Nursing home personnel also will work with each resident’s "health plan, family and sponsors, as well as each receiving facility, to ensure that the transfer is seamless" and "does not impact" the established plan of care," according to the filing. Richard Mollot, executive director of Manhattan-based Long Term Care Community Coalition, which advocates for elder care residents, said forced nursing home transfers can be disruptive and have serious consequences for residents. "These transfers can disrupt an individual’s medical care, leading to gaps in treatment, medication errors or the worsening of chronic illnesses," Mollot said. "Elderly individuals with conditions like dementia, heart disease or respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable to these health risks. They can also result in a resident being farther away from family and friends, who provide companionship and often serve as an important advocate for the resident within a facility. Meanwhile, Severe-Joseph already has laid off about 70 Cold Spring Hills employees while "additional layoffs will continue" as residents are moved out, Carroll said. A spokeswoman for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East didn't respond to requests Tuesday for comment on the layoffs. The nursing home has been in financial peril for years and Bent Philipson, Cold Spring Hills' primary owner, and his son, Avi Philipson, the business' managing member, have said in court papers they're incurring $625,000 in weekly losses and cannot afford to continue operating the facility. In December 2022, a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office charged that the nursing home neglected resident care and skirted state laws through a fraudulent business setup designed to enrich its owners. In April, a Nassau County judge imposed a $2 million penalty as part of the lawsuit's resolution and appointed an independent health monitor for the facility. But Cold Springs Hills continued hemorrhaging money while unable to accept new residents during an earlier attempt by the ownership to shutter the facility. The facility first asked state health officials for approval to close on April 23 but chose not to proceed with the plan, instead seeking to find a new operator and buyer. At the time, the 588-bed facility had seen its resident population drop to 423. The nursing home rescinded that initial closure plan after Zelman agreed to take over operations of the nursing home and to eventually purchase the facility for $10 — a sale that, if it had been approved, also would have required him to take on $72 million in mortgage debt on the property. Zelman, a Rockland County nursing home owner, and his attorney didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday. In December, Cold Springs Hills threatened an "emergency evacuation" of its residents, a Dec. 31 facility closure and the intent to lay off its entire workforce. But on Dec. 20, State Supreme Court Justice Lisa Cairo granted a temporary restraining order James' office sought that blocked the discharge or transfer of residents and required the facility to remain operational. The facility then filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 2, moving the case to federal court.

