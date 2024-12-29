Dix Hills home for sale: Owners, agent linked through Polish roots

A new build in Dix Hills is on the market for nearly $4 million. The annual property taxes are $40,000.

Jessica Markowski and John Walsh, of Serhant, are co-listing the property. Markowski is featured in the Netflix series "Owning Manhattan," a reality series focusing on Serhant agents navigating the real estate scene in New York City. The show was recently picked up for a second season.

"With this particular project, the owners reached out to me to help them sell it because of their connection to me, being from the same region in Poland," said Markowski, who is part of Serhant's Bogard New York Team.

The house was built in 2024. It contains seven bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms, totaling 7,000 square feet. The Colonial sits on 1 acre, on Caledonia Road. The property is in the Half Hollow Hills Central School District.

All the windows in the 7,000-square-foot home were imported from Poland, the listing agent said. Credit: Snap and Listed/Vinny Gonzalez

"It definitely has that modern, European feel to it," Markowski said, adding that all of the windows were imported from Poland. "It has luxurious colors throughout, and it has that timeless appeal to it."

Notable features include a three-car garage, white oak flooring, ensuite bedrooms and walk-in closets. There is smart home technology, which includes the ability to control lighting and security.

"There are open concept spaces throughout," Markowski added.

Throughout the home are open concept spaces, the listing agent said. Credit: Snap and Listed/Vinny Gonzalez

As for what’s coming next on "Owning Manhattan," Markowski said season two will see her expanding her business more to Long Island.

"Season one was amazing, and season two I purely put my head in the ground and focus on business," she said. "Just connecting as much as possible to sell New York City and essentially own Manhattan."