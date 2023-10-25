Bob Melvin leaves Padres to manage division-rival Giants and return to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants are hoping a recent division rival can turn them back into a contender.

Bob Melvin, a Bay Area native and former Giants player who also managed a decade in Oakland, was formally announced as San Francisco's new manager Wednesday. That completed a whirlwind few days in which the Giants received permission to interview him from the division rival San Diego Padres, where the veteran skipper had one more year on his contract.

An introductory news conference was scheduled for later Wednesday morning.

“I could not be more excited to come back to the Bay Area and manage this great organization,” Melvin said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Greg Johnson, Farhan Zaidi and Larry Baer for giving me the opportunity to add another chapter to my Giants career. This is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to lead this organization and I’m eager to get started.”

Melvin, a three-time Manager of the Year who has won the award in both leagues, went 171-153 with the big-spending Padres and will enter his 21st season as a manager next year. He has a career record of 1,517-1,425 with eight postseason appearances while guiding Arizona, Seattle, Oakland and San Diego.

A native of nearby Palo Alto, California, Melvin attended the University of California-Berkeley and played for his hometown Giants from 1986-88.

He replaces Gabe Kapler, fired with three days remaining in the season. Kapler was 295-248 over three-plus seasons, leading the team to a franchise-record 107 wins to edge the 106-win Dodgers for the NL West title in 2021 before missing the playoffs the last two years.

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

“Bob Melvin is one of the most well-respected managers and people in baseball today,” said Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi. “He brings a wealth of baseball acumen from all of his experience in the game, first as player and then over the last 20-plus years as a manager or coach. Having worked with Bob in the past I have seen firsthand the positive impacts that he has on a team and an organization. I’m thrilled to be working with him once again and can’t wait to get started.”