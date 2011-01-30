Dallas Green deals with tragic loss of granddaughter

Dallas Green thought nothing could feel worse than what happened in 1984.

That was, until this month.

"In baseball you have disappointments left and right. And 1984 was one of the biggest disappointments of my entire life,'' the former Chicago Cubs general manager said of the team's near miss with the World Series. "But it pales considering what I am going through right now.''

The pain Green suffers is the tragic loss of his 9-year-old granddaughter, Christina-Taylor. She was one of six people killed in the Jan. 8 shootings in Tucson, Ariz., that also took the life of a federal judge and critically wounded U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

"There has been story after story. Unfortunately, every time there's a story, it's about Christina as well. It hurts like hell,'' Green, his voice cracking, said during an exclusive interview with the Chicago Tribune. "But the outpouring of support we've had from the Phillies and from the Dodgers and really from everybody . . . the Cubs people, fans . . . it has just been heartwarming for us as a family.''

Every winter, Green (who managed the Yankees in 1989 and the Mets from 1979-81) retreats with his wife Sylvia to Providenciales, a 25-mile island stretch 39 miles southeast of the Bahamas.

"Provo,'' as it is known, is where the couple hosted family members during Christmas, including son John Green, supervisor of amateur scouts for the Dodgers; his wife, Roxanna; and their children, Christina and 11-year-old Dallas.

It was the last time they would see Christina alive. Since receiving the heart-wrenching news, the Greens' island paradise has been anything but. Immediately after learning of the tragedy, they boarded the next flight to Tucson.

The funeral was Jan. 13 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where about 1,800 mourners paid their respects. The casket was draped underneath a flag that flew at the World Trade Center on 9/11 - the day Christina was born.

The night before the funeral, President Barack Obama said of Christina: "I want to live up to her expectations.'' He added: "If there are rain puddles in heaven, Christina is jumping in them today.''

Those words were comforting to the Green family.

"We have our teary moments. And of course, every time we see the family on television, which has been quite a bit here lately, we tear up a little bit,'' Green said. "We put her to rest and we try to keep the family together. I know my son is hurting like hell. And so is Roxanna and 'Little D.' But we're getting by.''

Christina-Taylor Green had attended the meet-and-greet with Giffords at a local market after being elected to the Mesa Verde Elementary School student council. She had said she wanted to pursue a career that would allow her to help those who are less fortunate.

Dallas Green, a former big league pitcher, managed the Phillies to a World Series title in 1980 before taking over as general manager of the Cubs when Tribune Co. bought the franchise in 1981. He later became team president and was an advocate for installing lights at Wrigley Field. At 76, he now serves as senior adviser to the general manager of the Phillies.

He said he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received from his baseball family.

"It kind of blows my mind. When it happens, you don't even think about that,'' he said in his first extensive public comments since the shooting. "I know everyone wanted to give me condolences and then write a story. I told everybody, right from the beginning, this is not about Dallas Green, this is about my son, John Green, and his family . . . little Christina.

"I didn't want to get involved with the press and the media. I stayed away from it as much as I could. But looking back on everything . . . the support that we had from their neighborhood and the city of Tucson (has) been just mind-boggling.''

Accused shooter Jared Lee Loughner, 22, pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to assassinate Giffords and attempting to murder two of her staff members.

"Senseless violence . . . all of us are against that. But how do you control that?'' Green said. "I am a hunter and have been all my life. My family hunts as well . . . I am not against the gun business. But I don't see any reason why anybody would want to buy an AK-47 or a Glock with a magazine of 33 or 38 shots. I don't know what you do with that except kill people.

"They are not hunting. I would propose that we think about something along the line of eliminating those kind of sales in the U.S. But it is going to be a very difficult thing to do."

Though Christina died tragically, it does not have to have been in vain.

"I would hope the young people Christina's age . . . would look at her life and understand that she was really a special gal and had a lot of interests, and those interests helped her growth as a person,'' Green said.

"And she did an awful lot. Unfortunately she had to get killed to do it. But she did an awful lot to change some people's minds about the rhetoric and vitriol, and also led some people to think more about the gun control business. She, more than anyone else, because she was robbed of her full life, probably should be remembered for that.''

A fund has been established in memory of Christina-Taylor Green, via the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona website, cfsoaz.org. The Dodgers also established an e-mail address, greenfamily@dodgers.com, so people can send messages of support to the family. Letters can be mailed to the family through the Dodgers, 1000 Elysian Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90090.

As winter grudgingly winds down and pitchers and catchers prepare to report to spring training in two weeks, Dallas and Sylvia Green try to cope as best they can, clinging to fond memories of Christina.

"I saved all of the newspapers that had articles about her and about John. And Sylvia and I are putting together a little memory scrapbook about her,'' Green said. "The one thing that both Sylvia and I will always remember was that John and Roxanna and Dallas and Christina were here for us, down here in Providenciales at Christmas time . . . and we had some great quality time with her.''