Will Ichiro Suzuki join Mariano Rivera as only players to get 100% of Hall of Fame vote?

Now stepping into the batter's box against Mariano Rivera: Ichiro Suzuki.

At least that’s the way it will be in terms of the baseball Hall of Fame announcement on Tuesday night when it is revealed whether Suzuki will join Rivera as the only players to get 100% of the vote.

Rivera was named on every single ballot when he was inducted into the Hall in 2019.

As of 2:28 p.m. on Monday, Suzuki had been named on every one of the 176 public ballots tabulated by Hall of Fame tracker Ryan Thibodaux and his team of volunteers.

The other bits of intrigue heading into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. announcement on MLB Network:

• Will former Yankees starter CC Sabathia become a first-ballot Hall of Famer? It’s certainly looking good, as Sabathia had been named on 93.6% of the public ballots, with 75% needed for induction into Cooperstown. Historically, vote totals are always lower once non-public ballots are included; the only question is by how much.

• Will former Mets closer Billy Wagner make it on his 10th and final try on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot? It looks good for Wagner, too, as he was at 84.2%.

Wagner, who had 422 saves in a 16-year career, missed by five votes last year. He has called the waiting “a nightmare” but hopes the 10th time will be the charm.

• Will former Met and Yankee Carlos Beltran sneak in? He was at 80.2% in his third year of eligibility, but if enough non-public ballots don’t include him, he will fall below the 75% needed. Beltran has been tainted by his role in the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal, but he is trending to get in next year if he doesn’t make it this time.

The players who are elected by the BBWAA will join Dave Parker and the late Dick Allen, who were elected to the Hall in December by the Classic Baseball Era Committee.

Two other players were above 50% in the tracking: former Atlanta and Yankees centerfielder Andruw Jones (eighth year, 72.2%) and former Mets nemesis Chase Utley (second year, 53.5%).

Some local players of note: former Yankees Alex Rodriguez (fourth year, 41.2%) and Andy Pettitte (seventh year, 33.2%), both continuing to be hurt by their use of performance-enhancing drugs; former Yankees and Mets outfielder Bobby Abreu (sixth year, 26.2%); former Mets captain David Wright (second year, 11.2%); former Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez (third year, 8%).

The Mets will induct Wright into their Hall of Fame and retire his No. 5 in a Citi Field ceremony on July 19.

Former Mets and Yankees outfielder Curtis Granderson had not been named on any public ballots in his first year of eligibility.

Players who receive less than 5% of the final vote are removed from the BBWAA ballot. That group could include a pair of catchers who spent time with the Yankees in Russell Martin (first year, 3.7%) and Brian McCann (first year, 3.2%).

Suzuki, who played for the Yankees from 2012-14, was a star with Seattle after coming over from Japan. He finished a 19-year big-league career with a .311 batting average and 3,089 hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and won the AL MVP and Rookie of the Year awards in 2001.

Sabathia was the ace on the Yankees’ last World Series championship team in 2009. In a 19-year career, he went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA in the regular season, was a six-time All-Star and was named the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2007 with Cleveland. Sabathia won three games for the Yankees in the 2009 postseason and was the ALCS MVP.

Former Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, who like Sabathia was a six-time All-Star and won a Cy Young Award (2010), was at 26.2% in his first year on the ballot. Hernandez went 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA in a 15-year career, all with the Mariners. He never made it to the postseason.