Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner elected to Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Cooperstown added a little more New York flair Tuesday evening.

Baseball’s Hall of Fame introduced three new members to the brotherhood, all of them former Mets and Yankees. This year's class was highlighted by Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia, both on their first ballot, and former Mets closer Billy Wagner on his 10th and final try at immortalization.

However, three big names were shut out again: Carlos Beltran was unable to shake off the black mark left by the Astros sign-stealing scandal in his third year of eligibility. Furthermore, Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez — marked by the blight of steroid use — again failed to get close to the 75% necessary for induction, at 34.3% and 37.1%, respectively.

Suzuki received 99.7% of the vote, falling one vote short of joining former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera as the second player to be unanimously voted into the Hall (and joining Derek Jeter as the second player to be one vote shy of unanimous). He breezed in on the back of an iconic American baseball career that began in 2001 when he joined the Mariners from Nippon Professional Baseball, tallying 10 straight 200-hit seasons. He was the first Japanese position player to successfully make the move to MLB, and his talent, legendary bat-to-ball skills, slight frame and iconic defense immediately made him an international phenomenon.

He slashed .311/.355/.402 in his 19-season MLB career and amassed 3,089 hits — and that’s not counting what he did in Japan. His 4,367 career hits in MLB and NPB exceed even Pete Rose’s 4,265. The 10-time All Star spent the majority of his career with the Mariners but did have a three-year foray with the Yankees. He was the 2001 AL MVP, a 10-time Gold Glover, a three-time Silver Slugger, AL Rookie of the Year, a two-time batting champion and holds the major-league record for most hits in a season at 262.

Sabathia, too, had a relatively seamless road to Cooperstown, coming in with 86.8% of the vote. The former Yankee enters the Hall of Fame as potentially one of the last of a dying breed: The type of pitcher who has the traditional statistical hallmarks that are becoming extinct as teams rely more on their bullpens.

The power lefty was a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner and totaled 3,093 strikeouts over 3,577 1/3 innings. He’s only the third lefty to amass more than 3,000 strikeouts. He had 251 wins and a 116 ERA+ over his 19-year career, and rebranded himself to become more of a finesse pitcher once age took away the velocity that made him so dominant early on. He was, too, the heartbeat of many Yankees teams, taking on positions of leadership and mentorship in the clubhouse where he spent 11 seasons. He was a workhorse, making 30 starts or more in 12 seasons.

Sabathia led the league in wins in 2009 and 2010, and was named the 2009 ALCS MVP — a series in which he pitched twice, once on three days’ rest, and went 2-0 for the Yankees, allowing two earned runs over 16 innings. That year also marked his sole World Series championship.

After 10 agonizing years, Wagner finally moved the needle with this year’s voters. After missing the Hall of Fame by just five votes last year, the closer very aptly saved the best for last, coming in with 82.5% of the electorate.

Wagner joins the very small contingent of career relievers in Cooperstown — of the 89 pitchers in the Hall of Fame, only seven are career relievers (there are two more that became relievers, Dennis Eckersley and John Smoltz). Wagner's 2.31 ERA is better than any career reliever enshrined not named Mariano Rivera.

The epitome of the fireballing closer who dominated the late '90s and early 2000s, Wagner could be untouchable, routinely hitting triple digits and striking out 33.2% of the batters he faced — the highest percentage of any pitcher who has thrown more than 900 innings. The wiry lefty is a seven-time All-Star, who began his career with the Astros and pitched four seasons with the Mets, held opponents to a .187 batting average and carried a 0.998 WHIP. His 422 saves are eighth all-time.

Despite having what many would consider a Hall of Fame career, Beltran was kept from induction because of his involvement in the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal. He received votes from 70.3% of the electorate.

Beltran spent seven seasons of his 20-year career with the Mets. The switch-hitting, five-tool centerfielder had a 70.1 career bWAR, and slashed .279/.350/.486 with 435 home runs and 1,587 RBIs. He was a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glover, a two-time Silver Slugger and AL Rookie of the Year.

Beltran won a World Series with the Astros in 2017, but his otherwise sterling reputation was tainted when he was the only player named on the commissioner’s report about the electronic sign-stealing scandal — a likely product of the fact that Beltran had retired. At the time, commissioner Rob Manfred granted players immunity in exchange for their testimonies, and not naming active players on the report meant MLB was not risking a potential grievance from the players' union.

Former Mets great David Wright received 8.1% of the vote to remain on the ballot. 5% of the vote is required to stay on the ballot each year.