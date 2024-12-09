Scott Boras said he was “the Mona Lisa.” His peers consider him one of the absolute best of the best. Brian Cashman described him as “a generational-type talent.”

And now Juan Soto can call himself a member of the Mets.

Soto and the Mets agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources confirmed on Sunday evening, an historically large landmark deal that instantly ups expectations for the Mets in 2025 and well beyond. The best free agent of the offseason is coming to Queens.

Soto’s deal — which includes a $75 million signing bonus, an opt-out clause after the 2029 season and no deferred money — is the largest for one player in the history of North American professional sports, surpassing Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million pact with the Dodgers from a year ago. The largest contract in Mets history had been Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million deal, agreed to on the eve of the 2021 season.

The Mets beat out a bunch of other teams to secure the outfielder's services. Among the other teams reportedly interested in him were the Yankees (who reportedly offered 16 years and $760 million), Red Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers and Giants.

In Soto, the Mets add one of the best bats in baseball. Across seven seasons with the Nationals, Padres and Yankees, Soto is a career .285 hitter with a .421 OBP and .532 slugging percentage. The five-time All-Star has won a World Series (in 2019 with Washington), five Silver Sluggers, a batting title and a Home Run Derby. He has finished in the top six in MVP voting four times, including third with the Yankees in 2024.

How good has Soto been to this point? Consider: If he maintains over the life of his contract the home run pace from his first five full seasons, he would be at about 600 long balls in his career.

In other words, Soto is on an early Hall of Fame track — and the Mets just bought the rest or most of the rest of his career. If he is enshrined in Cooperstown one day, it very probably will be with a Mets logo on his cap.

Soto’s production is one of the primary reasons he fetched so much money. Another: He is only 26 years old, far younger than most elite batters when they reach free agency. Because Soto was such a prodigy — making his major-league debut at 19 in 2018 — he hit the open market at a point of his career with potentially most of his prime still ahead of him. In an era when many teams prefer to pay based on expected future performance, not past performance, the Mets get Soto when his best years may be yet to come.

With the Mets, Soto likely slots in as the regular rightfielder, supplanting Starling Marte, who is under contract for one more season. If he is on the 2025 roster, Marte can shift to a DH or bench role. Soto also has played plenty of leftfield in his career, but the Mets seem comfortable leaving Brandon Nimmo in that corner.