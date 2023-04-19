Logan O'Hoppe's ascent to pros and catching Shohei Ohtani is no surprise to Angels manager

Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe has become half of what is arguably the best battery in Major League Baseball.

The Sayville product and former star at St. John the Baptist High has caught all four of Shohei Ohtani’s starts this season and Los Angeles’ two-way superstar is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA as a pitcher and is holding opposing hitters to a .091 batting average.

“It's been a lot of fun working with him,” O’Hoppe said. “He has such a good idea of what he wants to do that the game-playing is easier. He's calling his own pitches [and] that makes takes a lot off [me] mentally.

“And as far as his stuff? I don't think his stuff is talked about enough. It's pretty special. . . . I'm just really grateful to be a part of it.”

That O’Hoppe, 23, has smoothly handled the job as Los Angeles’ primary catcher doesn’t surprise manager Phil Nevin. From his first call up in late September, Nevin saw O’Hoppe as a natural.

“I'm not sure if I've seen anybody as advanced at this age is as Logan,” Nevin told Newsday. “He walked right in the room last year as a guy we just traded for, didn't know anybody and kind of took over those pitchers’ meetings – took over that room [with] his leadership qualities.

“It didn’t take me long to see where it comes from. I’ve had a chance meet his parents [Michael and Angela O’Hoppe] and get to know them very well. He’s a [product of] a tremendous family . . . and it shows.”

Arianne Berritto, Audra Marcantonio, Jane Fergus Berritto and Michele Hogan cheer for Logan O'Hoppe at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Credit: Newsday/Roger Rubin

If there is a surprise for anyone, it belongs to O’Hoppe, who was drafted in 2018 by the Phillies and dealt to the Angels at last season’s trading deadline for outfielder Brandon Marsh. Learning an entire big-league pitching staff sounds like a daunting task, but he said “I think it's easier than in the minor leagues, to be honest.”

“Guys up here know themselves a little bit better,” O’Hoppe said. “In the minor leagues guys are working on things and trying stuff out. So [while] it’s never easy, it is a little easier up here.”

On a few occasions this season, Nevin has said that O’Hoppe emerged as Ohtani’s preferred catcher.

“That really started when we first got to spring training,” Nevin explained. “[Incumbent starter Max] Stassi was down for a little bit and they just kind of followed each other. Logan caught all his ’pens, caught all his starts before he left for the WBC and you saw that bond just develop. It’s gone even further as the season has gone on once Shohei got back from the WBC.

“It’s a really fun dynamic for us to watch. Somebody like Shohei takes you under his wing. You watch how Logan catches him. It's pretty impressive.”