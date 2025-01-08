SportsBaseball

Pitcher Luis Garcia agrees to $1,875,000 deal with Astros as he returns from Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia smiles after throwing live batting...

Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia smiles after throwing live batting practice before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, May 31, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros avoided arbitration when they agreed to a one-year contract for $1,875,000, matching the salary he earned last year when he didn't pitch in the major leagues as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

The 28-year-old Garcia had surgery on May 19, 2023, and made a pair of minor league appearances last year, on June 28 and July 4, but was slow to bounce back.

Garcia is 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA in 63 starts and six relief appearances from 2020-23. He pitched for Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Seven Astros remained set to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the team Thursday: right-hander Bryan Abreu, left-hander Framber Valdez, shortstop Jeremy Peña, third baseman Isaac Paredes and outfielders Mauricio Dubón, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers.

More MLB news

Pitcher Luis Garcia agrees to $1,875,000 deal with Astros as he returns from Tommy John surgery
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and Kansas City Royals finalize $7 million, 1-year contract3m read
Former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz dies at 37, no cause of death announced1m read
Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025: How Newsday's writers voted3m read
Albanese: Explaining my first Baseball Hall of Fame ballot5m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME