Marcus Stroman makes MLB debut

Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman throws at the team's minor...

Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman throws at the team's minor league complex in Dunedin, Fla. Credit: Eddie Michels

By Cody Derespina

Marcus Stroman's journey from the high school fields at Patchogue-Medford to the big league mound as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays is complete.

Now, the former first round draft pick who worked through a PED-related suspension to emerge as one of 2014's brightest prospects can begin phase two: the career.

The Long Island native's first taste of the major leagues on Sunday was rocky.

He started the top of the eighth inning for the Jays, who had a 7-1 lead over the Pirates at PNC Park. His first batter, Travis Snyder, grounded out.

Then Josh Harrison tripled and Stroman hit Neil Walker with a pitch. Harrison scored when Andrew McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly to right, ending Stroman's day. Brett Cecil relieved Stroman and got out of the inning unscathed.

Stroman showed an encouraging mix of pitches during the outing: a fastball that averaged 93.6 mph, a cutter, curveball, slider and change-up. He's being tested in the bullpen for now, but with that arsenal -- and the Blue Jays' rotation troubles -- he may not be a reliever for long.

Stroman posted a 1.69 ERA in 26.2 innings (five starts) for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, striking out 37 and walking just seven. He's struck out 165 in 138.1 innings since he was converted to a starter before the 2013 season.

So it would be no surprise for him to make the transition from reliever to starter again.

Or to watch him dominate for a long time to come.

