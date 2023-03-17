Edwin Diaz's message to Mets fans

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – From his hospital bed in West Palm Beach, Edwin Diaz had a message for Mets fans on Thursday night.

"To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing," he wrote on social media. "I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much! I can't wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets.”

Mets’ fans hopes of seeing Diaz enter a game while trumpets blare at Citi Field in 2023 are almost non-existent. The superb closer tore the right patellar tendon in his knee in an on-field celebration for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.

As the Mets tried to figure out how to replace the best closer in baseball in their suddenly thin bullpen, Diaz’s Puerto Rico and Mets teammate Francisco Lindor explained why playing in the WBC is so important to players that they are willing to risk injury that disrupts the teams they are getting paid to represent during the MLB season.

"I understand how Mets fans are hurting. But while for so many people the regular season is what counts, playing in the WBC means just as much to all of us," Lindor told ESPN’s Marly Rivera. "It is the dream of every Puerto Rican ballplayer to wear Puerto Rico's colors and to represent our country. And not only Puerto Ricans, but every player in the WBC considers being here the ultimate honor.

“We don’t want injuries to happen, but it is part of the game. Of course, this is sad for all Mets fans. And I want to thank them for being so concerned about us, and about Edwin, and I really do also feel your pain.”

Puerto Rico was set to face Mexico on Friday in a WBC quarterfinal.

"We're going to do this for our country, and also for Sugar [Diaz’s nickname]," said Puerto Rico infielder and former Met Javier Baez. "I can't express to you what that clubhouse feels like. It feels super motivated by what happened -- to win for Sugar."

Puerto Rico winning the WBC for Sugar will not be sweet for most Mets fans, who were hoping to see Diaz celebrating a World Series title at Citi Field, not a WBC crown from a hospital recovery room.

Diaz is expected to be out eight months after surgery on Thursday. Mets general manager Billy Eppler said some athletes can make it back in as little as six months, so there is a slim chance Diaz could return late in the season or even in the postseason.

The Mets are still a stacked club without Diaz, who was 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA, 32 saves and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings in 2022.

But their bullpen is now an issue as David Robertson (157 career saves) is the most likely candidate to replace Diaz as closer, though manager Buck Showalter declined to commit to that in the aftermath of Diaz’s injury.

At the moment, the sure things for the eight-man Opening Day bullpen are Robertson, Adam Ottavino and Drew Smith.

Righthanders Stephen Nogosek, John Curtiss, Tommy Hunter, Jimmy Yacabonis and Elieser Hernandez and lefthander Joey Lucchesi are candidates. Lefthander Brooks Raley pulled a hamstring getting ready for the WBC with Team USA, and it is uncertain if he can be ready for the March 30 opener.

The Mets also could use the loser of the David Peterson/Tylor Megill battle for the No. 5 starter’s spot in the bullpen.

Eppler will be on the lookout for additions via trade. Former Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who closed for Showalter in Baltimore, is still a free agent, and the Mets have some interest.

One small consolation for the Mets is that Diaz’s $18.64 million salary for 2023 will be paid by MLB via insurance since he was hurt in the WBC. Diaz re-signed with the Mets in the offseason for five years and $102 million.