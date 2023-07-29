Mets agree to trade Max Scherzer to Rangers, reports say

On Friday night, Max Scherzer wanted answers from the front office about the direction of the Mets. On Saturday, he got them.

Less than 24 hours after the future Hall of Famer said “you have to understand what they see, what they’re going to do” in reaction to the deal sending closer David Robertson to the Marlins, the Mets reportedly reached an agreement to trade Scherzer to the Texas Rangers.

The trade could not be completed without him waiving the no-trade clause in the three-year, $130 million contract he signed before the 2022 season. In order for him to do that, all parties needed to negotiate a suitable financial arrangement regarding the approximately $15 million he is owed for the remainder of this season and the $43.3 million he would receive in 2024 if he exercises his player option.

A source said the trade was not yet official because MLB had to review the financial parameters.

The Mets reportedly are receiving Luisangel Acuna, younger brother of Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., from Texas. Acuna was not in the lineup for Double-A Frisco on Saturday. Acuna is ranked No. 44 on MLB's top 100 prospects (the third-highest Rangers prospect).

SNY's Andy Martino reported that the trade was not provoked by Scherzer's postgame comments and had been in the works for several days.

Scherzer battled injuries in his first season with the Mets, but finished their 101-win season with an 11-5 record and a 2.29 ERA in 145 1/3 innings in 23 starts. His performance this season has been inconsistent and unspectacular, though there have been glimpses of the Scherzer all expected.

After holding Washington to one run in seven innings in Friday night’s 5-1 victory, he is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA. His walk rate is up, his strikeout rate is down and the 1.9 home runs per nine innings is the highest of his career.

Mets owner Steven Cohen held a July 5 news conference at Citi Field where he said that should the Mets sell, he would be willing to pay out contracts of traded players for better prospects.

“I already consider that money spent,” Cohen said. “If I can find ways in that unfortunate circumstance to improve our farm system and that’s the path we take, I’m willing to do it.”

And the Mets declared they would be “sellers” before next Tuesday’s trading deadline after Thursday’s game by sending Robertson to Miami for two young prospects. Though the move didn’t exactly land well in the clubhouse, none of the Mets could dispute their poor play had put them in that situation.

“We put ourselves in this position,” Scherzer said. “We haven’t played well enough as a team. I’ve had a hand in that, for why we’re in the position that we’re at. Can’t get mad at anybody but yourself. But it stinks.”

Entering play Saturday, the Mets were 49-54, and 6 ½ games off pace for the third NL wild card with five teams to leapfrog.

Scherzer was part of a trade deadline deal once before, in 2021 when he went from the Nationals to the Dodgers and helped them reach the NL Championship Series. He was in the final year of a contract then.

“Our season was going south,” Scherzer explained. “I wanted to get traded to a playoff contender. That was the calculus for me with the Nationals. This time around, I’m not going to be a free agent.

“I have another year here. I came here, we did great things last year, won [101] ballgames last year. Unfortunately, this year it’s not.

“But with Steve and the rest of this organization, you can see a path forward. You can see a path to contend next year. That’s where the calculus is different.”

With David Lennon