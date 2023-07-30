Max Scherzer decides wanting to be a Met doesn't trump wanting to win another championship

In the light of day, Max Scherzer’s comments Friday night spoke to a ruptured relationship with Mets brass. He didn’t bother with artifice or false optimism — no, it was just simmering disappointment and maybe a little bit of hurt.

“Gotta have a conversation with the front office,” he said tersely — a foreboding “we need to talk,” delivered in such a way that it felt like a breakup might be imminent.

It looks like they talked.

It looks like it could have gone better.

On Saturday, SNY and the New York Post reported that Scherzer waived his no-trade clause and was being moved to the American League West-leading Rangers — a complicated deal that had Billy Eppler and Rangers GM Chris Young negotiating into the evening.

It was the type of news no one would have predicted this offseason: Scherzer has a full no-trade, bought a house on Long Island, and thus seemed primed not to exercise his 2024 opt out.

But when Eppler traded David Robertson Thursday, it signaled the beginning of the end — a fire sale for a team with World Series aspirations, a record-breaking payroll, and a sub-.500 record. That couldn’t have surprised many, and certainly not a guy like Scherzer.

No, if you listened further and read between the lines, you unearthed some deeper concerns: He was given a vision of short-term success — if not now, then in 2024, his age 40 season. The players the Mets got for Robertson, meanwhile, were 19-year-old rookie ball prospects who, even in a best-case scenario, might debut after Scherzer has retired.

That’s an issue that extends far beyond the decision to trade Scherzer or not; it speaks to how a veteran ballplayer feels about the direction the organization is going in.

“I have another year here,” Scherzer said Friday. “We won 100 ballgames last year. Unfortunately, this year it’s not [happening] but with Steve [Cohen] and the rest of this organization, you can see a path forward. You can see a path to next year.”

It’s possible, though, that the path has grown too thorny.

After the Robertson trade, one that notably happened with the intra-divisional rival Marlins, Eppler spoke of organizational need versus team need, and how sometimes, the two are at odds. Cohen has said he wants to build a sustainable model built on a robust farm system — a special type of omelet that everyone now realizes might come at the expense of a few superstar eggs.

That’s all well and good, but go ahead and put yourself in Scherzer’s shoes.

You’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer who wants to win a second World Series before calling it a career. You came to the Mets after its owner bombastically put a now-rescinded three-to-five year deadline on a championship. You also watched as Atlanta overcame a 10 1/2 game deficit on June 1 to clinch the division last year. Now, you’re wondering if the 2024 season is going to be a repeat of this one, overpromise, underdeliver, wait until next year until you run out of next years. You also know you’re partially responsible, and what if your last chance comes sooner than you think?

Let's be clear about this: If Scherzer doesn’t have confidence that the Mets can win soon, why should any of the rest of us? Why should an incoming free agent?

“This game can make you feel,” said Buck Showalter, a manager who, like Scherzer, is running out of time to win a championship (in this case, his first one). “You get on that emotional roller coaster [and] you ride it when it’s good. [But] it’s always around the corner, the negative part of it. At some point, some people [in the front office] have to make tough decisions.”

Of course, we can’t neglect the bare truth: Scherzer and Showalter aren’t immune from blame. Scherzer, in particular, couldn’t hold things down while Justin Verlander worked back from injury. He failed to deliver in Game 1 of the Wild Card last year, hastening the Mets exit, and he’s 9-4 this year with a 4.01 ERA. It’s not the type of production you expect from the $43 million he’s getting this season, the highest average annual value of any contract in baseball history.

But he’s also living in a world where the top 12 teams make the playoffs; as most competitors of his caliber do, he probably thinks if they can just squeak by, they’ll have a chance. After all, he’s Max Scherzer. Justin Verlander is returning to form. Pete Alonso is hitting like Pete Alonso again. Kodai Senga is a revelation. And people have started to ask Showalter for Edwin Diaz updates.

That's the tough part, isn't it? Expanded playoffs give people hope, but hope can hurt as much as it can heal.

“Mentally and emotionally, this time of year is a challenge,” Showalter said. “Max has made it very clear why he gets up in the morning. He wants it to be here. That’s the way he’s always felt. He likes it here.”

Sometime between then and now, it seems Scherzer decided wanting to be here didn’t trump wanting to win another championship.

Mets fans should strongly consider why he felt the two might be mutually exclusive.