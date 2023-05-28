Mets drop 2 of 3 in Colorado, fall back to .500

DENVER — The Mets’ long stretch of soft schedule ended Sunday with them looking, well, soft.

They lost to the Rockies again, 11-10, raising perhaps the reddest of recent flags amid a mediocre May.

In addition to dropping four of six games to Colorado this month, the Mets lost four of six games on this road trip against the Cubs and Rockies, who are in last place in their respective divisions.

It might be about to get much harder for them, too. From now until the All-Star break, beginning Tuesday when they host the Phillies, the Mets’ schedule consists exclusively of teams that either are contenders for the playoffs at this relatively early stage or were expected to be at the start of the season.

The Mets nearly erased a four-run deficit in the ninth inning. But Eduardo Escobar grounded out against Justin Lawrence to end it.

On Memorial Day, a traditional major checkpoint on the baseball calendar, the Mets are 27-27.

Highlighting another doozy at Coors Field: wild scoreboard swings over a two-inning span, from the top of the fourth to the bottom of the fifth. The Mets went from trailing by two to leading by four to trailing again by five.

The bullpen blame this time went to righthander Stephen Nogosek, who inherited a tie game in the bottom of the fifth and allowed five runs and four hits. Austin Wynns doubled to put Colorado back ahead, Charlie Blackmon followed with a home run and Ryan McMahon went deep — for a third game in a row — later in the inning.

Wynns, 32, has played 13 games this season for the Giants, Dodgers and Rockies.

He has totaled six RBIs.

Five of those have come against the Mets.

The first half of the game was a mess for starters Tylor Megill (four innings, six runs) and Austin Gomber (also four innings, six runs).

Gomber held the Mets scoreless for three innings but gave up a six-spot in the fourth. The big blow: Francisco Alvarez’s three-run home run.

Megill allowed a pair of unearned runs — following his own missed-catch error on a grounder to first base — in the third inning. After the Mets staked him to a four-run lead, he gave it back immediately, allowing five consecutive Rockies to reach base with two outs in the fourth.

They key moment in that sequence was McMahon’s flyball to left-centerfield. Starling Marte, starting in center for the first time in two seasons with the Mets, made a backhanded catch attempt and fell over/sort of dove for it. McMahon wound up with a three-run double.