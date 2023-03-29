The best everyday players for each MLB team for 2023

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE ORIOLES: ADLEY RUTSCHMAN

Pos.: C

Contract: One year, $720,000

Age / MLB debut: 25 / 2022

2022 slash: .254/.362/.445

Career: .254 BA, 101 hits, 13 HR, 42 RBIs, 4 SB

Second-best: Cedric Mullins, CF

The argument: Rutschman was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and the Orioles gave him a then-record $8.1 million. Rutschman made it to the majors last season and not only finished second in the AL

Rookie of the Year voting, but 12th in the AL MVP race. The 6-2, 230-pound switch hitter played in 113 games and finished with an .806 OPS and an OPS+ of 128 (MLB average is 100).

BOSTON RED SOX: RAFAEL DEVERS

Pos: 3B

Contract: one year, $17.5M (10-year, $313.5M extension begins in 2024)

Age / MLB debut: 26 / 2017

2022 slash: .295/.358/.521

Career: .283 BA, 762 hits, 139 HR, 455 RBIs, 24 SB

Second-best: Alex Verdugo

The argument: There is no argument: The Red Sox let Xander Bogaerts fly to San Diego for an 11-year, $280-million deal, angering their rabid fan base, but then turned around and signed Devers to a 10-year, $313.5-million extension that begins in 2024. Devers has been known as a Gerrit Cole-killer (six HRs in 25 plate appearances against the Yankees righty), but he mashes against everyone.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX: TIM ANDERSON

Pos: SS

Contract: Final guaranteed year of seven-year, $37.5M deal (team option for 2024)

Age / MLB debut: 29 / 2016

2022 slash: .301/.339./395

Career: .288 BA, 900 hits, 97 HR, 313 RBIs, 104 SB

Second-best: Andrew Vaughn

The argument: The AL batting champ in 2019 at .335, Anderson suffered through an injury-plagued 2022 season for the disappointing White Sox. Anderson made the All-Star team for the second straight year, but his OPS was below .800 at .734 for the first time in four seasons. His 2022 season will most likely be remembered for his run-in with Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson in May.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS: JOSE RAMIREZ

Pos: 3B

Contract: Second year of seven-year, $141M deal

Age / MLB debut: 30 / 2013

2022 slash: .280/.355/514

Career: .279 BA, 1,155 hits, 192 HR, 666 RBIs, 174 SB

Second-best: Andres Gimenez

The argument: The face of the Guardians franchise, Ramirez signed a below-market contract before testing free agency to stay in Cleveland. The Guardians had never paid a player more than $60 million on one contract. Ramirez is a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger winner, was the 2022 All-Star Game Home Run Derby champion and has finished in the top six in the AL MVP voting five times.

DETROIT TIGERS: JAVIER BAEZ

Pos: SS

Contract: Second year of six-year, $140M deal

Age / MLB debut: 30 / 2014

2022 slash: .238/.278/.393

Career: .260 BA, 936 hits, 166 HR, 532 RBIs, 90 SB

Second-best: Riley Greene

The argument: The argument is that no player on the Tigers had a quality offense year in 2022, and that includes Baez. But even in one of the worst years of his career, the former Met still led Detroit in most offensive categories, including plate appearances (590), runs (64), hits (132), doubles (27), HRs (17) and RBIs (67). No Tiger had an OPS+ above Greene’s 93; 100 is MLB average. Baez’s was 140 in 2021 in his short time with the Mets. Baez’s stats have fallen a long way since he finished second in the NL MVP in 2018 with the Cubs. But he is still young and talented enough for a bounce back.

HOUSTON ASTROS: YORDAN ALVAREZ

Pos: DH/LF

Contract: First year of six-year, $115M deal

Age / MLB debut: 25 / 2019

2022 slash: .306/.406/.613

Career: .296 BA, 393 hits, 98 HR, 283 RBIs, SB 2

Second-best: Jose Altuve

The argument: Altuve is as good as they come, but if you had to start a team today you would pick Alvarez. At 25, the lefty slugger is just getting started. His defensive value is limited but he still played 56 games in leftfield in 2022 (77 games at DH). His OPS of 1.109 was second in MLB to only Aaron Judge (1.111). Alvarez’s 187 OPS+ was second, again only to Judge (211). Alvarez is a hitting machine and should be for many years to come as he starts a six-year contract in 2023.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS: SALVADOR PEREZ

Pos: C

Contract: Second year of four-year, $82M deal (team option for 2026)

Age / MLB debut: 32 / 2011

2022 slash: .254/.292/.465

Career: .268 BA, 1,274 hits, 223 HR, 732 RBIs, 6 SB

Second-best: Bobby Witt

The argument: Perez keeps chugging along as the face of the Royals, who have fallen hard since beating the Mets in the 2015 World Series (Perez was the World Series MVP). Perez led the young Royals with 23 homers in 2022. He is a seven-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and has five Gold Gloves, though none since 2018. Perez caught 77 games last season and was the DH in 40. Perez suffered a complete tear of his left thumb’s ulnar collateral ligament in June, but made it back by July after surgery.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS: SHOHEI OHTANI

Pos: DH/P

Contract: One year, $30M

Age / MLB debut: 28 / 2018

2022 slash: .273/.356/.519

Career: .267 BA, 530 hits, 127 HR, 342 RBIs, 66 SB

Second-best: Mike Trout

The argument: Can you imagine being on a team with Trout and still being the best player? That’s Ohtani, who could become MLB’s first $500 million player when he becomes a free agent after the season (that’s Steve Cohen rubbing his hands together that you hear). Ohtani finished second in the AL MVP voting in 2022 and fourth in the AL Cy Young voting. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018 and the MVP in 2021. The only things left for Ohtani is to appear in the postseason – and to sign that big, big contract after the season.

MINNESOTA TWINS: CARLOS CORREA

Pos: SS

Contract: First year of a six-year, $200M deal (team options for 2029-32)

Age / MLB debut: 28 / 2015

2022 slash: .291/.366/.467

Career: .279 BA, 933 hits, 155 HR, 553 RBIs, 33 SB

Second-best: Byron Buxton

The argument: Hey, Carlos, how’s the ankle? Correa saw two teams – the Giants and Mets – back out of massive free-agent deals this offseason because of concerns over an old ankle injury. Correa returned to the Twins and was all smiles after signing for a guaranteed $200 million in a contract that could earn him another $70 million – if that ankle holds up. The former Houston Astros shortstop is as good as they come right now. He is a two-time All-Star, won the 2015 AL Rookie of the year and has 18 postseason home runs, all with Houston.

NEW YORK YANKEES: AARON JUDGE

Pos: RF

Contract: First year on 9-year, $360M deal

Age / MLB debut: 30 / 2016

2022 slash: .311/ .425 / .686

Career: .284 BA, 748 hits, 220 HRs, 497 RBIs, 40 SBs

Second-best: Giancarlo Stanton

The argument: Read "Is there anything more Aaron Judge can do for an encore?" by Erik Boland.

OAKLAND A’S: SETH BROWN

Pos: OF/1B

Contract: One year, $720,000

Age / MLB debut: 30 / 2019

2022 slash: .230/.305/.444

Career: .229 BA, 197 hits, 45 HRs, 134 RBIs, 16 SBs

Second-best: Ramon Laureano

The argument: Slim pickings for the once-proud Athletics franchise. Brown, a late-bloomer who didn’t reach the bigs until he was 27, had an OPS+ of 116 in 2022. That plus his 25 home runs and .749 OPS made him the top player on the A’s once they traded catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. Somebody, please get this team a new stadium! Oakland? Las Vegas? Anybody?

SEATTLE MARINERS: JULIO RODRIGUEZ

Pos: CF

Contract: First year of 12-year, $210M deal (player and club options for 2030-34)

Age / MLB debut: 22 / 2022

2022 slash: .284/.345/.509

Career: .284 BA, 145 hits, 28 HR, 75 RBIs, 25 SB

Second-best: Teoscar Hernandez

The argument: Rodriguez made his big-league debut on April 8. In late August, the Mariners signed him to a contract that guarantees him $210 million over 12 years and contains both player and club options that can extend the length of the contract and push the total value as high as $470MM. J-Rod also got a no-trade clause. Who would ever want to be traded from an organization that guarantees that much money to a rookie? Rodriguez put up the numbers, making the All-Star team and winning AL Rookie of the Year.

TAMPA BAY RAYS: WANDER FRANCO

Pos: SS

Contract: Second year of 11 year, $182M deal

Age / MLB debut: 22 / 2021

2022 slash: .277/.328/.417

Career: .282 BA, 168 hits, 13 HR, 72 RBIs, 10 SB

Second-best: Randy Arozarena

The argument: The Rays, one of the ultimate low-revenue teams, lavished the largest contract in their history on Franco after his debut season, in which he played in only 70 games and still finished third in the AL Rooke of the Year voting. . In his first postseason, Franco hit .368 with two HRs and a 1.158 OPS vs. Boston in the 2021 ALDS. Injuries limited him to 83 games in 2022, but Franco’s future seems limitless.

TEXAS RANGERS: COREY SEAGER

Pos: SS

Contract: Second year of 10-year, $325M deal

Age / MLB debut 28 / 2015

2022 slash: .245/.317/.455

Career: .287 BA, 863 hits, 137 HR, 447 RBIs, 15 SB

Second-best: Marcus Semien

The argument: Jacob deGrom’s new team signed Seager and Semien for a combined $500 million before the 2022 season and both underperformed. But Seager gets the nod because he is four years younger than Semien and has more accolades: 2016 NL Rookie of the Year, three All-Star Game selections and the 2020 World Series MVP award.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS: VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR.

Pos: 1B

Contract: one year, $14.5M

Age / MLB debut: 24 / 2019

2022 slash: .274/.339/.480

Career: .284 BA, 547 hits, 104 HR, 310 RBIs, 13 SB

Second-best: Bo Bichette

The argument: Just like his Hall of Fame father and namesake, Guerrero Jr. loves to hit. He led the AL in homers in 2021 with 48 and finished second in the MVP voting. In what some might call an “off” year in 2022, he still hit 32 homers, had an OPS+ of 132 -- and won his first Gold Glove.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS: CHRISTIAN WALKER

Pos: 1B

Contract: One year, $6.5 million

Age / MLB debut: 32 / 2014

2022 slash: .242/.327/.477

Career: .247 BA, 450 hits, 88 HR, 256 RBIs, 12 SB

Second-best: Ketel Marte

The argument: Quick quiz: Who won the NL Gold Glove award in 2022? That’s right, it was Walker. The righthanded hitter seemed like a budding star when he hit 29 HRs and had an .825 OPS and 111 OPS+ for the Diamondbacks in 2019. He had a good 2020, but struggled in 2021 before getting back his mojo last season, when he hit 36 home runs with an .804 OPS ad 126 OPS+. Walker will turn 32 just before Opening Day, so he could be considered a late bloomer. But he has bloomed.

ATLANTA: AUSTIN RILEY

Pos: 3B

Contract: First year of a 10-year, $212 million deal (team option for 2033)

Age / MLB debut:: 25 / 2019

2022 slash: .273/.349/.528

Career: .272 BA, 454 hits, 97 HR, 276 RBIs, 2 SB

Second-best: Ronald Acuna Jr.

The argument: You could make a legitimate case for Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Michael Harris II as Atlanta’s top two position players. Riley gets the nod because of his age (26 on April 2) and his power production. Since figuring it all out as a young player, Riley has put up similar, awesome numbers over the last two seasons. In 2021, it was 33 homers, and .898 OPS and a 135 OPS+. In 2022, it was 38 homers, an .878 OPS and a 142 OPS+. Riley made his first All-Star team last season and should be selected to many more if he keeps it up.

CHICAGO CUBS: DANSBY SWANSON

Pos: SS

Contract: First year of seven-year, $177 million deal

Age / MLB debut: 29 / 2016

2022 slash: .277/.329/.447

Career: .255 BA, 775 hits, 102 HR, 411 RBIs, 58 SB

Second-best: Ian Happ

The argument: The Georgia native was the No. 1 overall pick by Arizona in 2015. He was traded to Atlanta later that year and made his big league debut in 2016. Swanson has steadily become a better player and really put it all together from 2020-2022. During that span, he played in all but two of Atlanta’s games. In 2022, Swanson made his first All-Star team and won his first Gold Glove, which was excellent timing going into his first offseason as a free agent. The Cubs pounced in the hopes that Swanson can help lead them back into contender status.

CINCINNATI REDS: JONATHAN INDIA

Pos: 2B

Contract: One year, $720,000

Age / MLB debut:: 26 / 2021

2022 slash: .249/.327/.378

Career: .260 BA, 239 hits, 31 HR, 110 RBIs, 15 SB

Second-best: Joey Votto

The argument: India was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2021, when he hit 21 homers, had an .835 OPS and led the NL with 23 hit by pitches. He regressed in an injury-plagued 2022, but the entire Reds organization has been on a downward spiral for some time. The Reds’ best offensive player in 2022 was former Met and Yankee Brandon Drury, and he signed with the Angels as a free agent. India has the potential to be very good. Not too many Reds can say that.

COLORADO ROCKIES: KRIS BRYANT

Pos: OF

Contract: Second year of seven-year, $182 million deal

Age / MLB debut: 31 / 2015

2022 slash: .306/.376/.475

Career: .279 BA, 963 hits, 172 HR, 501 RBIs, 44 SB

Second-best: C.J. Cron

The argument: The Rockies had high hopes when they signed Bryant to a massive contract. Back injuries limited the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP to 42 games in his first season in Colorado. When he was able to play, Bryant played well, posting an .851 OPS and 127 OPS+. His career marks in those categories are .879 and 132. It’s anyone’s guess what the Rockies are doing in the ultra-competitive NL West, but if they are going to have any hope of a decent season they need Bryant to be present and productive.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS: MOOKIE BETTS

Pos: RF

Contract: Third year of 12-year, $365 million deal

Age / MLB debut: 30 / 2014

2022 slash: .269/.340/.533

Career: .293 BA, 1,306 hits, 213 HR, 649 RBIs, 158 SB

Second-best: Freddie Freeman

The argument: Mention that the Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers in Boston and you’re likely to get a sour look – at least. Betts is a six-time All-Star, six-time Gold Glove award winner, winner of the 2018 AL MVP with five other top-eight MVP finishes, and he’s only 30. His 2022 season, in which he finished fifth in the NL MVP race, was pretty much in line with his career average. 2022 OPS: .873. Career OPS: .888. 2022 OPS+: 136. Career OPS+: .134.

MIAMI MARLINS: JAZZ CHISHOLM JR.

Pos: CF

Contract: One year, $720,000

Age / MLB debut:: 25 / 2020

2022 slash: .254/.325/.535

Career: .243 BA, 178 hits, 34 HR, 104 RBIs, 37 SB

Second-best: Luis Arraez

The argument: The Marlins have great starting pitchers, but their position players leave a lot to be desired. Chisholm, who is moving from second base to centerfield in 2023, has a power/speed/flashiness combination that is exciting if he can stay on the field. The first-time All-Star appeared in only 60 games in 2022, but hit for an .860 OPS and a 139 OPS+. Chisholm was chosen as the cover player for the MLB The Show video game this year, which speaks to his potential as both a player and an entertainer (at least that’s what the MLB video game honchos are hoping for, probably).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS: CHRISTIAN YELICH

Pos: LF

Contract: Fourth year of nine-year, $215 million deal (mutual options for 2029)

Age / MLB debut: 31 / 2013

2022 slash: .252/.355/.383

Career: .287 BA, 1,352 hits, 174 HR, 630 RBIs, 156 SB

Second-best: Willy Adames

The argument: The Brewers have a lot of mashers on their roster. Yelich has the best resume, even if his current production pales in comparison from his top seasons in 2018-19. Yelich won the NL MVP in 2018 and finished second the next season – his first two in Milwaukee – and the Brewers lavished a record contract on him. His last three offensive seasons have been above average, but just barely, and do not compare to the 1.000 OPS he put up in 2018 and the 1.100 he followed it up with the next season. The Brewers would like that guy back since that’s what they paid for.

NEW YORK METS: PETE ALONSO

Pos: 1B

Contract: One year, $14.5 million

Age:/ MLB debut: 28 / 2019

2022 slash: .271 / .352 / .518

Career: .261 BA, 512 hits, 146 HR, 380 RBIs, 10 SB

Second-best: Francisco Lindor

The argument: Read "Pete Alonso's deep impact for Mets an everyday thing" by Tim Healey

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES: BRYCE HARPER

Pos: RF/DH

Contract: Fifth year of 13-year, $330 million deal

Age:/ MLB debut: 30 / 2012

2022 slash: .286/.364/.514

Career: .280 BA, 1,379 hits, 285 HR, 817 RBIs, 122 SB

Second-best: Trea Turner

The argument: Harper will miss the first half of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late November. His elbow was so shredded in 2022 that he was limited to DH duty for most of the season, but the two-time NL MVP and seven-time All-Star still managed 426 regular season plate appearances with an .877 OPS and hit six home runs in the postseason. He was the NLCS MVP as the Phillies reached the World Series. Adding Harper’s bat midseason – even if he is a DH only again – will only help the Phillies as they try to two-peat as NL champs.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES: BRYAN REYNOLDS

Pos: CF

Contract: Second year of two-year, $13.5 million deal

Age / MLB debut:: 28 / 2019

2022 slash: .262/.345/.461

Career: .281 BA, 500 hits, 74 HR, 239 RBIs, 16 SB

Second-best: Oneil Cruz

The argument: Reynolds is without question the best player on the Pirates and is possibly without question to player most expected to be traded off the Pirates at any moment. With an .807 OPS in 2022, the switch-hitter was the only regular Pirates batter to have an OPS greater than Cruz’s .744. Reynolds asked to be traded during the offseason after Pittsburgh made him a paltry contract extension offer. When Reynolds reported to spring training, he said his first hope would be to work out an extension and stay in Pittsburgh for the long haul. It’s unclear why he would wish that on himself.

SAN DIEGO PADRES: JUAN SOTO

Pos: LF

Contract: One year, $23 million

Age / MLB debut: 24 / 2018

2022 slash: .242/.401/.452

Career: .287 BA, 612 hits, 125 HR, 374 RBIs, 38 SB

Second-best: Manny Machado

The argument: Go ahead and put Machado first and Soto second if you like. Soto gets the nod here because he is six years younger and has more career ahead of him. Soto has already performed like a champ as a 20-year-old, hitting .333 with three HRs when the Nationals won the World Series in 2019. Even in a down 2022 with Washington and San Diego, Soto still had an OPS+ of 149 (MLB average is 100). Machado signed a $350 million contract extension as spring training opened, so it’s doubtful his feelings will be too hurt by this ranking.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: JOC PEDERSON

Pos: DH/OF

Contract: One year, $19.65 million

Age / MLB debut: 30 / 2014

2022 slash: .274/.353/.521

Career: .237 BA, 702 hits, 171 HR, 434 RBIs, 22 SB

Second-best: Brandon Crawford

The argument: Pederson has always had prodigious power, but he put together his best all-around offensive season (in a limited sample of 433 plate appearances) with 23 home runs and an OPS+ of 144 (his previous best OPS+ was 126 in 2016 and 2019 with the Dodgers). Peterson earned his second career All-Star nod, with his first coming way back in his second season of 2015. The Giants don’t have a ton of offensive stars, which is why they went hard after Aaron Judge and had a deal with Carlos Correa before backing out over concerns about his ankle.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT

Pos: 1B

Contract: Fourth year of five-year, $130 million deal

Age / MLB debut: 35 / 2011

2022 slash: .317/.404/.578

Career: .295 BA, 1,750 hits, 315 HR, 1042 RBIs, 147 SB

Second-best: Nolan Arenado

The argument: Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, is as consistent a performer as there is in baseball. He is a seven-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove award winner, and has finished in the top six in the NL MVP voting five other times. Last season, he led the NL in slugging percentage (.578), OPS (.981) and OPS+ (180). Not bad for an eighth-round pick in the 2009 draft from Texas State University.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS: JOEY MENESES

Pos: DH/OF/1B

Contract: One year, $720,000

Age / MLB debut: 30 / 2022

2022 slash: .324/.367/.563

Career: .324 BA, 72 hits, 13 HR, 34 RBIs, 1 SB

Second-best: Keibert Ruiz

The argument: The Nationals are in a sorry state of affairs, so the nod for top current player goes to the most successful Joey since Tribbiani on “Friends”. Meneses hit .324 with a .930 OPS in 2022, when he got his first taste of the bigs starting on Aug. 2 at age 30. Meneses was one of the very, very few bright spots in Washington’s 107-loss season. With the Nationals signing former Met Dominic Smith in the offseason, the righthanded-hitting Meneses is expected to be the primary DH on what is sure to be another bad team. Nationals fans can only hope Meneses’ second season is better than the “Joey” spinoff that followed Tribbiani to Los Angeles after “Friends” ended.