SportsBaseball

Josh Bell and Washington Nationals finalize $6 million, 1-year contract

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell celebrates his three-run home run during...

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, July 30, 2022, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — First baseman Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals finalized a $6 million, one-year contract on Sunday.

Bell returned to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there, hitting .278 with 41 homers, 145 RBIs and 48 doubles in 247 games. He was traded to San Diego with Juan Soto on Aug. 2, 2022, the first of three straight years he was moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Now 32, Bell played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. He hit .249 with 19 homers, 71 RBIs and 23 doubles in 145 games last year for the Marlins and Diamondbacks, who acquired him on July 30.

An All-Star in 2019, Bell has a .258 average with 171 home runs and 613 RBIs in 1,159 games over nine seasons with Pittsburgh (2016-20), Washington (2021-22), San Diego (2022), Cleveland (2023), Miami (2023-24) and Arizona (2024).

More MLB news

Josh Bell and Washington Nationals finalize $6 million, 1-year contract
Charlie Morton agrees to a 1-year, $15 million deal with the Orioles1m read
South Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim agrees to $12.5M, 3-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers1m read
MLB panel cuts Nationals TV rights fees by 20% for 2024-262m read
Yankees counting on Goldschmidt to return to form3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME