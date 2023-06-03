Padres activate Manny Machado from IL in time for him to play vs. Cubs

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres activated star third baseman Manny Machado from the 10-day injured list Friday night and slotted him to start and bat fourth against the Chicago Cubs.

The move came 17 days after Machado fractured the metacarpal in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch.

“Every day, it has been getting better," Machado said. "It’s getting to this point that it’s not even hurting anymore. So, it’s about that time to get back in there and play some games.”

In 40 games, Machado is hitting .231 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. He has only 12 extra-base hits and nine groundball double plays.

In other moves, San Diego placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring and optioned outfielder José Azocar to Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres also selected the contract of first baseman Alfonso Rivas from El Paso.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Rivas, catcher Luis Campusano (left thumb surgery) was moved from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after being hit by a pitch while batting during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, May 15, 2023, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Austin Nola scored from third on the play. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

